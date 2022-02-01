Children are counting on us to make the right choice for them: Sunny Leone

With Covid-19 numbers plateauing in most parts of the country, public spaces have reopened in a restricted manner. In fact, schools in Maharashtra reopened last week. And with that, actor Sunny Leone heaves a sigh of relief. “School time is the most important part of children’s lives. But my boys (Asher and Noah) haven’t experienced school and that’s really sad. Nisha (her daughter) has been in an online school since forever,” she rues.

Talking about the how the recommencement of schools can play a role in disseminating messages related to Covid-19 norms to children at a time like this, Leone explains, “The right protocol can be set through the schooling system to create a safe environment for children. As far as mine go, they are aged between one and six. What they learn is school sets the fundamentals and roots for the rest of their lives.”

Daniel Weber, Asher, Nisha, Noah and Sunny Leone (Photo: Instagram/sunnyleone)

She asserts that even though Omicron cases are relatively in control now, parents shouldn’t stop being on their toes. And with way the pandemic has affected children during its third wave, the Bullets actor is busy reading up on Covid-19 vaccines for children.

Leone, 40, says, “It’s one thing for adults to take a vaccine because we make our own choices for our bodies. We can do research on the vaccines that we would like to take, but children are counting on us to make the right choice for them, and that’s the hardest thing.”

She also wants to take all kinds of precautions and be prepared about how vaccines might affect her children. “I’ve to wait a little longer before there’s more research material available on inoculation of children and how it affects them. I don’t necessarily always care about myself but I care the most about my children,” Leone ends.