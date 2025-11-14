Children's Day 2025 exclusive: Kajal Aggarwal opens up on her fun childhood

On Children’s Day, Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu takes a nostalgic detour into her early years, sharing an adorable childhood photograph that will instantly melt hearts. With her trademark warmth, the actor reflected on the innocence, curiosity and unfiltered joy of her growing-up days, inviting fans to celebrate the child within all of us. As she opens up about the memories behind the picture, Kajal offeres a heartfelt reminder of how those formative moments continue to shape who we become. Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal tells us, “I just remember having a super fun childhood - nurturing, full of play and my parents filling my cup with love and the best memories. I learnt all sorts of emotions and the most incredible memories, were made through play. This photo was clicked at home and I was about three years old in it but I have no recollection of the doll. I don’t think I was ever attached to any of my toys.”

Kajal Aggarwal was born and raised in a Punjabi family with roots in Amritsar, and later settled in Mumbai). Her father Vinay Aggarwal, is an entrepreneur in the textile business and her mother Suman is a confectioner. Kajal has a younger sister Nisha Aggarwal, an actress in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam cinema.