Chrisann Pereira's mother says actor feels she won't get work in India after release: ‘She is frightened’

Actor Chrisann Pereira, who was lodged in a Sharjah jail in April 1 after being framed in a narcotics case after drugs were found in a trophy carried by her, was finally released on Wednesday evening after 16 days. Now in a new interview, Chrisann Pereira's mother has revealed that her daughter is ‘frightened’ that because of this incident she won't get work in India. (Also read: Actor Chrisann Pereira released from Sharjah jail after being arrested in drug smuggling case, confirms her brother) Chrisann's brother Kevin Pereira posted an update of her release on Instagram.

Her brother Kevin Pereira has now taken to Instagram to share a video in which Chrisann can be seen in an emotional state after being released from UAE jail. Her mother can be seen talking to her via video call in the clip too, where she is seen overwhelmed that Chrisann is free now. In the video, Kevin also tells her that because of her, many innocent people will also be set free. He wrote in the caption: "Chrisann is SET FREE!!! Update : We still don’t have clarity about her landing in India.”

In a new interview with ETimes, Chrisann's mother Pramila Pereira has said that her daughter is frightened after the incident. She said, "I am a bit choked. Chrisann feels if she is deported she won't get to work in India and travel for work. She is frightened to be put into a cockroach room before deportation. I don’t know who has told her this. When she asked for a lawyer, she was laughed at and told she will be there for a long time. So I am a bit low right now."

Meanwhile, Chrisann's brother Kevin said: "This is the first time in three weeks that there is a smile on our faces. I can’t describe the relief that we are feeling now that the culprits who framed my sister have been caught. We are eagerly waiting for her to return, but we have no idea when that will happen; it could be weeks or even months. We want the Indian authorities to convince their counterparts in Sharjah to release her. We are confident that the Mumbai Crime Branch will catch the entire gang, as it’s unlikely that only two or three people are involved in this illegal operation.”

The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested the main accused in the case, Anthony Paul and Rajesh Bobate, on April 25, for allegedly framing actor Chrisann Pereira by planting procured marijuana and opium in parcels given to the five people, including the actor, to settle personal scores.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON