Chunky Panday once bought tickets to Govinda film in black to sell them at half price: ‘Picture ki report kharab hojaye’

The upcoming episode of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle Khanna will feature Govinda and Chunky Panday as guests. The duo is expected to go down memory lane, indulge in some fun banter and bring on the 90s energy. Incidentally, Chunky also got candid on the show about when he once tried to sabotage a film of Govinda's.

Chunky Panday bought tickets to Govinda film in black

Chunky revealed on Two Much that he once realised that a film of Govinda’s was going to be a hit. To tarnish the movie’s image, he decided to buy the tickets in black and sell them at half price. He said, “Ek baar Govinda ki picture release hui thi na, woh hit jane wali thi picture, toh mehne tickets black meh khareed ke aadhe bhau meh beche, taki picture ki report kharab hojaye. (One of his movies was supposed to be a super-hit. So, I purchased the tickets from the black market and sold them at half the price to tarnish the movie’s image.)” Twinkle seemed amused by this admission, telling Chunky he’s a ‘jugaadu aadmi’ (resourceful man).

On becoming a star by chance in Bangladesh

While Chunky had moderate success in India, he tasted superstardom in Bangladesh. Talking about how that came about, he said, “Main plane meh ja raha tha Hong Kong, woh engine trouble hogaya toh woh plane Dhaka meh uthra. Plane land hua toh phir hum airport se nikle and waha mujhe ek producer mila. (I was on the way to Hong Kong. The plane’s engine acted up, and we had to halt at Dhaka. After landing, we exited and met a producer.)” When Kajol asked him to elaborate, he added, “Bola Bangladeshi picture karte hai. Meh bola, chalo, meh Hong Kong se hokar aata hu, and I started my first film. (He proposed a Bangladeshi movie to me. I agreed. I started with my first film after coming back from Hong Kong).”

The episode of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, featuring Govinda and Chunky Panday, will stream on Prime Video on October 16.