 Crakk box office collection day 1: Vidyut Jammwal film earns ₹4 crore in India | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Crakk box office collection day 1: Vidyut Jammwal-starrer gets decent start in India, mints 4 crore

Crakk box office collection day 1: Vidyut Jammwal-starrer gets decent start in India, mints 4 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 24, 2024 09:08 AM IST

Crakk box office collection day 1: The film had a good opening in India. Crakk stars Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson.

Crakk: Jeetega to Jiyegaa box office collection day 1: The film starring Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role had a good opening at the box office in India. As per Sacnilk.com, Crakk collected 4 crore nett in India on its first day, as per early estimates. Crakk, a n action-packed thriller, has been helmed by Aditya Datt. (Also Read | Crakk movie review: An adrenaline junkie’s guide to crack the code for messy, mindless action and sports)

Vidyut Jammwal in a still from Crakk.
Vidyut Jammwal in a still from Crakk.

Crakk review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "It's evident that Crakk isn't just calling all adrenaline junkies to enjoy the kick, but it wishes to cater to that particular niche who has a penchant for these extreme sports and action. However, it gets overboard in the process, and goes off track at many places. I am not sure whether or not Crakk will inspire youngsters to try their hand at extreme sports and take it as a professional career, but Jammwalions (the actor's fans) would definitely not want to miss this thirst-trap sort of an experience on the big screen that honours muscle over mind, while everything else takes a backseat."

About Crakk

The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson. Crakk hit the theatres on February 23. As per a statement, Crakk is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai "to the world of extreme underground sports". It is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey.

Talking about the film, Vidyut had earlier said, "With Crakk, my vision was to deliver the biggest sports action thriller in Indian Cinema. I am grateful to an exceptional team that transformed this dream into reality. The adrenaline fueled visual spectacle we've created, aims to captivate audiences, leaving them eagerly anticipating more."

