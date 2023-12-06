Cricketer slams Ranbir Kapoor's Animal in deleted tweet, calls it a 'disgrace' for glorifying misogyny

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to deliver his biggest commercial hit as Animal is expected to even beat the number of his highest grosser, Sanju. However, not everyone is praising the movie which is being judged for the moral compass of the lead characters and portrayal of the female characters in poor light. Recently, a senior cricketer slammed the movie on social media but later, deleted the post. He called it a disaster and a disgrace. Also read: Animal worldwide box office day 5: Ranbir Kapoor film set to enter ₹500 crore club Ranbir Kapoor resorts to lot of violence in Animal.

What the cricketer said about Animal

Senior cricketer Jaydev Unadkat deleted the tweet in which he said he wasted his time by watching the film. It read: "What an absolute disaster #AnimalTheFilm was! Glorifying misogyny in today's world and then tagging it as mere "traditional masculinity" and "alpha male" is a disgrace. We ain't living in the jungles and palaces and fighting wars or going hunting anymore. It doesn't matter how good the acting was, one shouldn't glorify & show such acts in a movie that is watched by millions. There is a thing called social responsibility even in the entertainment industry that one should never forget. Just feels bad that I wasted my 3 hours to watch such a pathetically made movie."

Jaydev Unadkat's deleted tweet.

Is it okay to praise Animal?

On Wednesday, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also hinted at how those liking the movie are being judged by many. He tweeted, “Thanks to mega blockbuster status of Animal , for the 1st time in history the critics from reviewing the film moved on to reviewing the audience.”

Recently, Trisha was slammed by a section of the social media for calling the film “cult”. She deleted the Instagram Story which read: “One word-cult! Pppppppaaaaaahhhhhhh” along with face with peeking eye, face exhaling and clapping hands emojis.

Animal HT review

Hindustan Times gave a mixed review to Animal while calling it “flawed, overtly violent and misogynistic”. An excerpt from the review read: “If filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh bothered you, wait till you watch Animal that presents Ranbir as an epitome of misogyny, and he has no qualms about it. Whether it's telling his younger sister to drink wine and not whiskey, or taking a jibe at the elder one, a Harvard graduate, for just saying , 'Chup raho, bas karo (Keep quiet)' in her marriage; he's loved, hated and misunderstood all at once.”

Animal has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor and others.

