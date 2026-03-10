Critics' Choice Awards 2026 full list of nominees: Homebound and Boong get Best Film nods

Critics' Choice Awards full list of nominees: Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound and Vikramaditya Motwane's crime thriller Black Warrant have emerged as the front-runners at the 8th Critics' Choice Awards, with six and seven nominations respectively, the Film Critics Guild announced on Tuesday. The annual awards, presented in association with WPP Motion Entertainment, cover feature films, web series, short films, and documentaries, with voting conducted by 56 film critics from across the country. Critics' Choice Awards 2026 full list of nominees: Still from the films Boong and Homebound.

Check out the full list of nominees: Best Film In feature films, Homebound leads with six nominations, followed by Rohan Parashuram Kanawade's Sundance-winning Sabar Bonda and Raam Reddy's Jugnuma with three nominations each. Anusha Rizvi's The Great Shamsuddin Family, Mari Selvaraj's Bison Kaalamaadan, and the BAFTA-winning Manipuri film Boong each received two nominations.

The Best Film category features ten contenders, including Homebound, Boong, Sabar Bonda, Jugnuma, Sthal, Ponman, Su from So, and The Great Shamsuddin Family, among others.

Best Actor On the acting front, Vishal Jethwa (Homebound), Mammootty (Kalamkaval), Basil Joseph (Ponman), Mounesh Nataranga (Hebbuli Cut) and Abhishek Banerjee (Stolen) compete for Best Actor.

Best Actress Priyanka Bose (Agra), Geetha Kailasam (Angammal), Yami Gautam (Haq), Amruta Subhash (Jarann), and Sharmila Tagore (Puratawn) are in contention for Best Actress.

Best Director The Best Director race features Lakshmipriya Devi (Boong), Ghaywan (Homebound), Aranya Sahay (Humans in the Loop), Raam Reddy (Jugnuma), and Jayant Digambar Somalkar (Sthal).

Best Supporting Actor For Best Supporting Actor, Pasupathy (Bison Kaalamaadan), Akshaye Khanna (Dhurandhar), Dhritiman Chatterjee (Putulnacher Itikatha), Dileesh Pothan (Ronth), and Boman Irani (The Mehta Boys) are in the running.

Best Supporting Actress The Best Supporting Actress category sees Shalini Vatsa (Homebound), Anita Date (Jarann), Lijomol Jose (Ponman), Sandhya Arakere (Su From So), and Shreya Dhanwanthary (The Great Shamsuddin Family) competing for the honour.

Web series In the web series category, Black Warrant dominates with seven nominations, trailed by Paatal Lok Season 2 with five and Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood with four.

Web series-Best Actor Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok season 2) and Manoj Bajpayee (The Family Man season 3) headline the Best Actor race alongside Zahan Kapoor (Black Warrant), Roshan Mathew (Kankhajura), and Amit Sial (The Hunt - The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case).

Web series-Best Actress The Best Actress field includes Shabana Azmi (Dabba Cartel), Surveen Chawla (Criminal Justice S4), Monika Panwar (Khauf), Girija Oak Godbole (Perfect Family), and Priyamani (The Family Man season 3).

Web series-Best Director In the Best Director category, Motwane and his co-directors (Black Warrant), Pushkar Sunil Mahabal (Black, White & Gray - Love Kills), Pankaj Kumar and Surya Balakrishnan (Khauf), Avinash Arun Dhaware (Paatal Lok season 2), and Aryan Khan (The Ba***ds of Bollywood) are nominated.

Web series-Best Supporting Actor The Best Supporting Actor field includes Anurag Thakur, Paramvir Singh Cheema, and Rahul Bhat - all from Black Warrant - alongside Manoj Pahwa (Perfect Family) and Raghav Juyal (The Ba***ds of Bollywood).

Web series-Best Supporting Actress For Best Supporting Actress, Nimisha Sajayan (Dabba Cartel), Geetanjali Kulkarni and Shalini Vatsa (both from Khauf), Tillotama Shome (Paatal Lok season 2), and Seema Pahwa (Perfect Family) are nominated.

Best documentary The documentary category features Chaar Phool Hain Aur Duniya Hai, a portrait of late Jnanpith Award-winning author Vinod Kumar Shukla, alongside Hot Docs winner I, Poppy.

Best short film In short films, Aasmaani Jhoola and Maaybaapache Aashirwaad lead with five nominations each.

The ceremony will also confer the Extraordinary Contribution to Cinema Award on veteran actor Farida Jalal. The event will be broadcast on Sony LIV.