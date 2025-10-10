Deepika Padukone appointed as India's first Mental Health Ambassador by Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day on October 10, actor Deepika Padukone has announced that she has been appointed as the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare’s first-ever Mental Health Ambassador. The actor took to her Instagram account to share the announcement, stating that she is ‘deeply honoured.’ Actor Deepika Padukone has been appointed as the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare’s first-ever Mental Health Ambassador. (Photo: Instagram)

Deepika appointed as Mental Health Ambassador

Deepika shared a picture where she was seen with JP Nadda, and Punya Salila Srivastava. In the caption, she wrote, “On World Mental Health Day, I am deeply honoured to be appointed as the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare’s first-ever Mental Health Ambassador.”

She added, “Led by our Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi, our nation has taken meaningful steps to place mental health at the heart of public health. Through my own journey and work we’ve done at @tlllfoundation over the past decade, I’ve seen how much is possible when we come together to build a mentally healthy India.”

“I look forward to working under the guidance of Shri. @jpnaddaofficial and the @mohfwindia to strengthen India’s mental health framework further,” she concluded.

Reacting in the comments section, Ranveer Singh wrote, “So proud of you 👏🏽 ❤️.”

More details

Deepika has been a champion of the conversation around mental health for years. The actor founded The Live Laugh Love Foundation in 2015 to raise awareness about mental health issues, after seeking professional help to deal with depression.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Singham Again. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor in key roles. The film collected ₹372 crore worldwide at the box office. The actor, who recently embraced motherhood, will be seen next in Shah Rukh Khan's King, and Allu Arjun's next with Atlee.