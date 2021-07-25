Deepika Padukone drops monochrome photo, Ranveer Singh gushes over how ‘gorg’ she looks

Deepika Padukone, who gave her Instagram aesthetic an overhaul this year, shared a monochrome picture of herself on Sunday. The image had a chiaroscuro effect and she captioned it with a half-moon emoji. Her husband Ranveer Singh was blown away and commented “Gorg” on her post.

Not just Ranveer, fans also showered love on Deepika’s photo, with many dropping heart, heart-eyes and fire emojis. “So beautiful ji,” one wrote, while another said, “You are heart.” A third added, “Sunshine on the gloomy day.” A fourth commented, “Let me present you all who is she ! Deepika Queen Padukone.”





On Saturday, Deepika kicked off the shoot of Nag Ashwin’s next, which is titled Project-K, in Hyderabad. She is paired opposite Prabhas in the film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. She shared a picture of the clapboard on Instagram and wrote, “It’s Day 1 at Project-K & I’m absolutely thrilled for what’s coming ahead… #Day1 #ProjectK @nag_ashwin @actorprabhas @amitabhbachchan @vyjayanthimovies.”

Deepika has an interesting line-up of films, which includes Kabir Khan’s 83 opposite Ranveer; Shakun Batra’s next, in which she will star alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday; Pathan, which will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s acting comeback; Fighter with Hrithik Roshan; a cinematic adaptation of the Mahabharata, in which she will play Draupadi; and the Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh.

Also read | Milind Soman mixes up Priya Malik’s gold medal with Tokyo Olympics, won’t delete tweet: ‘Ok to make a mistake’

Apart from this, Deepika has been involved in raising funds for the dedicated Covid-19 well-being centre of a non-profit organisation called Sangath. She auctioned some of her outfits for the same.

In a post, Deepika wrote, “Frontline workers have been the backbone of our country as we weather this pandemic. Having had a lived experience with mental illness, I understand the importance of emotional wellbeing, and as a mental health foundation, we are grateful to be able to contribute to the mental health of our country’s frontline workers with ‘Frontline Assist.’”

“We are proud to direct proceeds from ‘The Deepika Padukone Closet’ towards mental health support of our country’s real heroes through our partnership with Sangath,” she added.