Deepika Padukone felt ‘bothered’ by the cliched idea of India in Hollywood: ‘Our accent, colour of my skin…’

Deepika Padukone was already a leading name in the Indian film industry when she made her debut in Hollywood with XXX: Return of Xander Cage alongside Vin Diesel. The film was released in 2017. The actor spoke in her Indian accent in the film. In a conversation during the CNBC's Global Leadership Summit, Deepika opened up about going to Hollywood and noting how cliched the idea of India was in the West. Deepika Padukone played Serena Unger in xXx: Return Of Xander Cage, which marked her Hollywood debut.

What Deepika shared

During the conversation, Deepika said, “I was very clear about taking India to the world, but the India that I know. For example, moving to Hollywood and getting into that industry, or doing it in a way that has been expected of us or suits a global audience was something I never wanted to do, even if it took longer.”

She went on to add, “I think what bothered me every time I went to the West was this sort of idea of India they have. It is so different from the country that I know. I have experienced all those cliches firsthand, whether it has to do with casting, our accent or the colour of my skin. I was clear that I wanted to do it my way and on my terms.”

About her career

Apart from starring in a film in Hollywood, Deepika has attended several international events over the past few years. She serves as the global ambassador for Louis Vuitton and was a member of the competition jury at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in 2022. She also unveiled the trophies at the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar the same year. Earlier this year, Deepika was named one of the honorees for the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2026 in the Motion Pictures category.

On the work front, Deepika will be part of Shah Rukh Khan's next film King. She will also be working with Allu Arjun on Atlee’s next film, which is tentatively titled AA22xA6.