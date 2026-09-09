Deepika Padukone ‘likes’ post urging to stop speculating about women faking their pregnancy: ‘Let her have this moment’

Following this, a social media post called out how women are constantly shamed for their bodies during their pregnancy and urged people to stop doing this. It drew support from Deepika herself. Arshia Moorjani, who is a content creator on Instagram, shared a reel sharing how lovely the maternity shoot pictures looked. She said on the reel, “Baby Dua looks just like Ranveer Singh to me! They are copy and paste… I saw a lot of speculation about Deepika Padukone faking her pregnancy with her first baby, which is so crazy to me. The fact that we have normalised it as a society with celebrities is wild to me. Not every celebrity is faking their pregnancy!”

Actor Deepika Padukone faced intense trolling during her first pregnancy, with a section of the social media users calling her bump fake. She gave birth to daughter Dua in September 8, 2024. Two years later, the actor surprised fans with a series of new pictures from her maternity shoot as she flaunted her baby bump with her second child. The adorable pictures also featured Ranveer Singh and Dua. Many fans reacted positively to the pictures.

She went on to add, “Deepika Padukone is not faking her pregnancy. She is clearly pregnant with baby number 2 so please let her have this moment. Stop normalising telling women with different body size that they are faking their pregnancies! This is such a beautiful moment in their lives. She looks stunning.”

In the pictures, Deepika was seen posing with Ranveer, who held Dua. The three smiled along with Dua, who looked cute as a button in the middle. Ranveer touched Deepika's baby bump in one of the pictures. Sharing the pictures, Ranveer wrote in the caption, “Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings! 🧿🙏🏽 @deepikapadukone.”

Deepika all set to welcome second child Earlier this year, Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh shared a joint Instagram post to announce that they are all set to embrace parenthood once again. Deepika shared a photo of her daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, holding a pregnancy test that showed two distinct pink lines, a universal symbol for a positive result. Both Ranveer and Deepika's hands could be seen gently holding their daughter. Deepika captioned the post with just evil eye emojis.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in Italy in 2018 after years of dating. They welcomed their first child, Dua, in September 2024.