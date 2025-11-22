Deepika Padukone reacts to fan asking filmmakers to cast her with Ranbir Kapoor in rom com: ‘Itne khoobsurat lagte’

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have starred in 3 films together, and fans loved their chemistry in each of them. Many fans want them to return for a film again, but that has not happened in over a decade, since the release of Tamasha in 2015. Echoing the same thought, a fan on Instagram created a reel asking Bollywood filmmakers to pair the two stars in a film, as it would be a sure-fire success. Now, Deepika has reacted to the same reel. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in a still from their 2015 film Tamasha, which marked the last time they starred in a film together.

Fan wants Deepika and Ranbir in another film

The reel was shared on Instagram by a user named Sonalika Puri a few days ago. In it, she said, “This is a humble appeal to all directors and producers that can you guys please cast Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in a film together? Preferably a rom-com? Tum log bolte rehte ho picturey paise nahi kama rahi log theatre me nahi aa rahe. Tum cast toh karo saath mein unko (You guys say that the films are not working and people don't come to theatres anymore, but first cast the two of them again and see)!”

Deepika Padukone liked the reel on Instagram.

She went on to add, “Jis jodi ki public appearances itni zyaada buzz create kar deti hein woh waapis screen pe ayenge toh socho kya ho jayga! Oh god, I can't even stop smiling thinking about it! Achche se script likho aur dono ko cast karo. Kyuki dono hi bohot zyada talented he and itne khoobsurat lagte he saath me yaar (Their public appearances alone create so much buzz, now think what will happen when they come on screen together! So write a good script and cast these two. Because they are both very talented and look amazing together).”

Deepika has now liked the reel. Many users have noticed this and commented on it. One said, “Deepika liked this reel omg.” Another said, “She liked!! That means DP is ready!” A comment read, “I recently read this article claiming Ranbir is reviving RK studios and will announce 3 movies and his 1st will be with Deepika, produced by Ranbir and directed by Konkona.” However, there has not been any official confirmation that Ranbir and Deepika will star in a film together.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's still from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

About Ranbir and Deepika's personal lives

The duo was in a relationship for almost two years after working together in Bachna Ae Haseeno before they parted ways in 2010. In 2019, Deepika married actor Ranveer Singh. They have a daughter, Dua. Ranbir tied the knot with actor Alia Bhatt in April 2022. They welcomed their daughter Raha the same year.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Singham Again. She will be seen next in Shah Rukh Khan's next, titled King. She also stars in Allu Arjun's next film. Meanwhile, Ranbir was last seen in Animal. He will be seen next in Love and War and in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.