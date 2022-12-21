Deepika Padukone's Instagram Reel about FIFA World Cup 2022 is turned into a song by Yashraj Mukhate. Watch

Music producer Yashraj Mukhate has given a twist to actor Deepika Padukone's recent Instagram Reel about FIFA World Cup 2022. Yashraj turned, what she said in it, into a song. Taking to his Instagram on Tuesday, Yashraj Mukhate shared a new video. He said, "So yesterday Deepika Padukone put a Reel on her profile where she spoke at a speed of 100 BPM (beats per minute) exactly. So, I obviously turned it into a song." (Also Read | Deepika Padukone opens up on her much-criticised outfit from FIFA World Cup final)

In the clip, Deepika said, “Well at the moment, I feel nervous. But, I also feel a lot of gratitude, sporting moments in history. This is my first time at a FIFA World Cup. As you can see, we are in Doha but yes this is my very first FIFA World Cup."

As the music and beat accompanied, the actor said, “Its craftsmanship makes it even more beautiful." He also took the words 'more beautiful' and kept playing and changing its beats throughout the video.

Deepika next said in the video, "I'm wearing Louis Vuitton. It’s a very special look that it is so perfect for what we are going to do which is unveiling the trophy. But at the same time, it’s really comfortable.”

Sharing the clip, Yashraj wrote, "More beautiful! More beautiful! Deepika Padukone #FIFAWorldCup2022 #LouisVuitton #YashrajMukhate." Reacting to the post, a person said, "Ranveer Singh getting emotional in the corner." An Instagram user wrote, "Only you can pull this off." "Can't wait for this to become the next trend," read another comment.

Deepika unveiled the trophy at the FIFA World Cup 2022 final along with former Spanish player Iker Casillas. Her husband, actor Ranveer Singh was also present at the venue. The couple enjoyed the match between Argentina and France together in Qatar.

Deepika will be next seen in the action thriller film Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Apart from that, she also has Project K alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Deepika will also feature in Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. The film also stars Anil Kapoor.

Ranveer will be seen in the upcoming comedy film Cirkus alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Cirkus is all set to hit the theatres on December 23. The film also stars Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, and Siddharth Jadhav among several others. Ranveer will also be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

