Deepika Padukone sat on Ranveer Singh’s lap: Gulshan Devaiah recalls witnessing their romance on Ram-Leela set

Deepika and Ranveer Singh married in 2018 in Italy. They dated for six years before tying the knot. In a recent interview, Gulshan Devaiah, who essayed the role of Bhavani in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, was asked if he noticed their chemistry on set. The actor shed light on their love story.

Love blossomed on Ram Leela set

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Gulshan said, “First schedule mein toh humne kuch nahi dekha. Second schedule laga tha Udaipur mein, aur wahan pe notice kiya, arey godi mein baithi hai yeh, kya hogaya yeh. Humne toh notice hee nahi kiya tha guru. Yeh kab hogaya. Gaana-waana song sequence do-teen karwaye they, tab toh kuch nahin dikha humein, aake apna kaam karke chali jaati thi (In the first schedule, we didn’t see anything. It was during the second schedule in Udaipur that we noticed she was sitting on his lap. We had shot a few song sequences together, but back then we didn’t see anything. She would come, do her work, and leave).”

About Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film marked Ranveer and Deepika's first on-screen collaboration, after which the two began dating. They played Ram and Leela, respectively. The film also featured Supriya Pathak, Sharad Kelkar, Richa Chadha and many others.

Post Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Ranveer and Deepika were seen in Sanjay's 2015 film Bajirao Mastani, which also featured Priyanka Chopra, and in Padmaavat (2018) alongside Shahid Kapoor.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's relationship

The two never made their relationship public, but over the years they were spotted together during outings and also made news for their PDA in interviews and on social media. The couple got engaged in 2014. According to Deepika, the two never broke up in their six-year-long courtship.

In an interview with Filmfare in 2018, Deepika said about her relationship with Ranveer, “When I look back, six months into it I was pretty much emotionally invested in us. After that, it was when do we get married? I was never unsure about him.”

She had added, “Of course, in a six-year-long relationship, you go through your ups and downs but we never broke up. There was no major fight or saying let’s take time off and figure this out. We’ve fought; we’ve had our ups and downs. But we stuck through all of that. We got engaged four years ago... No one knows this. We got engaged four years ago. Only his parents and my parents and our respective sisters knew about it."

