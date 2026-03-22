Proud wife Deepika Padukone smiles as Ranveer Singh gets loud fan cheers during lunch date post Dhurandhar 2 success
Ranveer Singh's public appearance after Dhurandhar: The Revenge success sees him warmly engaging with fans, while Deepika Padukone smiled.
Celebrities and audiences alike continue to shower praise on Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, with Ranveer Singh earning widespread acclaim for his performance. However, fans have been eagerly waiting for an appreciation post from Deepika Padukone. Amid the anticipation, the power couple recently stepped out for a lunch date in Mumbai, where Ranveer was greeted with loud cheers from fans.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone step out for lunch
In a video shared by a paparazzo, Ranveer and Deepika were seen exiting Maaslli Seafood restaurant after their outing. Deepika kept it effortlessly casual in a white T-shirt paired with blue denims, while Ranveer opted for a stylish yet relaxed look in a blue T-shirt and jeans. As they stepped out, a crowd gathered outside erupted into cheers, with fans chanting “babbar sher” for the actor, celebrating his recent success.
Deepika, clearly a proud wife, was seen smiling brightly but chose not to interact with the crowd as she made her way to the car. Ranveer, on the other hand, took a moment to acknowledge his fans, waving at them warmly and even stopping to shake hands with a few young admirers who had been waiting eagerly to catch a glimpse of him.
This outing marks Ranveer’s first public appearance following the massive success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and the overwhelming fan response makes it evident that the frenzy surrounding the film and his performance shows no signs of slowing down.
About Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s success
Aditya Dhar’s film was one of the most anticipated releases of the year. It hit theatres on March 19 and opened to an overwhelming response from audiences, along with positive reviews from critics. The spy action thriller took a bumper opening at the box office, collecting ₹145 crore on day one. While the second day saw a slight dip, the third day brought in ₹113 crore, taking the total to over ₹350 crore. By its first Sunday and fourth day, the film had crossed the ₹420 crore mark at the domestic box office.
Not just in India, the film is also performing strongly worldwide and has so far collected over ₹500 crore. It has received praise from celebrities including Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, S. S. Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Varma, among others. Dhurandhar: The Revenge stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, R. Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. The film also features a cameo by Yami Gautam. It is expected to outperform its first instalment, which collected ₹1,300 crore worldwide.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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