Proud wife Deepika Padukone smiles as Ranveer Singh gets loud fan cheers during lunch date post Dhurandhar 2 success

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Ranveer and Deepika were seen exiting Maaslli Seafood restaurant after their outing. Deepika kept it effortlessly casual in a white T-shirt paired with blue denims, while Ranveer opted for a stylish yet relaxed look in a blue T-shirt and jeans. As they stepped out, a crowd gathered outside erupted into cheers, with fans chanting “babbar sher” for the actor, celebrating his recent success.

Celebrities and audiences alike continue to shower praise on Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge , with Ranveer Singh earning widespread acclaim for his performance. However, fans have been eagerly waiting for an appreciation post from Deepika Padukone . Amid the anticipation, the power couple recently stepped out for a lunch date in Mumbai, where Ranveer was greeted with loud cheers from fans.

Deepika, clearly a proud wife, was seen smiling brightly but chose not to interact with the crowd as she made her way to the car. Ranveer, on the other hand, took a moment to acknowledge his fans, waving at them warmly and even stopping to shake hands with a few young admirers who had been waiting eagerly to catch a glimpse of him.

This outing marks Ranveer’s first public appearance following the massive success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and the overwhelming fan response makes it evident that the frenzy surrounding the film and his performance shows no signs of slowing down.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s success Aditya Dhar’s film was one of the most anticipated releases of the year. It hit theatres on March 19 and opened to an overwhelming response from audiences, along with positive reviews from critics. The spy action thriller took a bumper opening at the box office, collecting ₹145 crore on day one. While the second day saw a slight dip, the third day brought in ₹113 crore, taking the total to over ₹350 crore. By its first Sunday and fourth day, the film had crossed the ₹420 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Not just in India, the film is also performing strongly worldwide and has so far collected over ₹500 crore. It has received praise from celebrities including Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, S. S. Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Varma, among others. Dhurandhar: The Revenge stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, R. Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. The film also features a cameo by Yami Gautam. It is expected to outperform its first instalment, which collected ₹1,300 crore worldwide.