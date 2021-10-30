Deepika Padukone steps out for dinner with friends in Dubai, her look is a hit with fans. See pics

Actor Deepika Padukone is in Dubai right now. On Friday, pictures of the actor enjoying dinner with a few others surfaced on her fan pages.

Deepika wore a black tank top with black pants. She tied her hair in a bun and wore a chainmail necklace by Dior. Deepika was seen with actor, host Nitinn R Miranni and his wife Aarti. Also seen with her was Pakistani celebrity stylist Rao Ali Khan. Influencers Lailli Mirza and Alizey also clicked pictures with her at the party.

Deepika with Lailli and Alizey.

Her fans loved her look for the night. “She looks so smoking,” wrote one. “She is looking so hot," wrote another.

Deepika has not shared any pictures from the trip on social media herself. She has been busy promoting her latest collaboration with a sports wear brand on her Instagram page lately.

Deepika recently surprised husband Ranveer Singh by sending him flowers and a handwritten note on the first day of the shoot of his new TV show, The Big Picture. Ranveer talked about the same and said, "On my first day, I was nervous and excited. Deepika sent me flowers and a handwritten note to wish me the very best for the show." He also opened up about how Deepika has supported him and even given him tips on hosting the show.

Deepika and Ranveer got married in 2018 in Italy's Lake Como. The couple has worked together in multiple movies such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela- Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Their next release will be Kabir Khan's 83.

In 83, Ranveer will play Kapil Dev while Deepika will play his wife, Romi Bhatia. The film tells the story of Team India's win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

Deepika has multiple other films in the pipeline. She has Shakun Batra's untitled ‘domestic noir’ with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday; Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan; Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham; and another untitled film with Prabhas. She also announced the Draupadi-Mahabharat project last year.