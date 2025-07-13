Deepika Padukone twins with husband Ranveer Singh's mother as they fly out of Mumbai, fans call them ‘pretty women'

Actor Deepika Padukone on Sunday was seen at the airport in Mumbai with husband Ranveer Singh's mother Anju Bhavnani and her sister-in-law Ritika Bhavnani, heading out of the city. However, Ranveer himself wasn't spotted accompanying the family. Deepika Padukone smiled for the photographers before entering the airport in Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone spotted with mother-in-law

Deepika was seen solo at Mumbai's airport, while her mother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ranveer Singh's mom and sister, arrived at the airport shortly after her.

Several videos of Deepika arriving at the airport have surfaced on social media. The video shows Deepika stepping out of her car and striking a pose for the camera before entering the airport. She was seen rocking a casual look, pairing denim with an oversized striped blue shirt. She completed the look with a dash of colour with yellow shoes.

Deepika opted for a natural, minimal makeup look and a simple ponytail. She flashed a warm smile and greeted the paparazzi before entering the terminal. Later, Ranveer’s mother Anju Bhavnani was seen entering the airport with her daughter Ritika Bhavnani. Anju was seen sporting a similar look to Deepika dipped in the hues of blue, pairing jeans with a blue shirt.

However, Ranveer was not seen with his family at the airport. It is not known where Deepika was going.

Reacting to the post, a fan said, “Pretty women.” A comment read, “Her beauty resides peace calmness and joy.” A person wrote, “Gorgeous.”

Deepika’s work files

She was most recently seen in Kalki 2898 AD, Nag Ashwin's pan-India blockbuster, which also starred Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She is also a part of the planned sequel. Deepika is also part of another pan-India film. She will also be working with Allu Arjun on Atlee’s next film, which is tentatively-titled AA22xA6.

Deepika and Ranveer Singh welcomed their daughter on September 8, 2024. It was recently announced that Deepika will be getting her own star on the popular sidewalk, Hollywood Walk of Fame, in Los Angeles. She is the first Indian actress to get the honour.