Deepika Padukone feels ‘Dhurandhar is alright’ but she wants to do a rom-com: 'Very few producers backing that content'

Actor Deepika Padukone turned 40 on January 5, and ahead of her special day, she hosted a fan meet to interact with them. A video taken at the event shows Deepika expressing interest in starring in a rom-com even as her fans cheer for her to do it with Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan or Shah Rukh Khan. Fans want husband and wife Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to star in a rom-com together. (AFP)

Deepika Padukone wants to star in a rom-com

Deepika was asked at the event when she would star in a rom-com, and she replied, “I really hope very, very soon. As you all know, it is also one of my favourite genres, as an audience, and also as an actor. I just feel like the climate right now or the environment right now…I feel like the audience is seeking something else. But if so many of you want a rom-com, I’m sure that’s a large part of the public that wants that.”

Fans want her to star in it with Ranveer Singh

As soon as Deepika said that, a fan screamed Hrithik Roshan’s name from the sidelines, while another wanted the film to star two men. The host also took a poll on whom the actor should star with in this rom-com: Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, or her husband, Ranveer Singh. While Hrithik and Shah Rukh also received cheers, the loudest were those for Ranveer. When the host asked Deepika and jokingly asked her to tell him, “Dhurandhar and all is alright,” she echoed it with a smile.

Says producers aren’t backing rom-coms

Deepika also asked her fans if they would be upset if she worked in a rom-com for an OTT versus a theatrical. The actor also remarked on how producers and writers aren’t backing films in lighter genres, saying, “This is something that even my team and I keep looking out for constantly. We’re constantly looking for drama, love story, rom-com, these genres. But I feel like there are very few producers backing that kind of content or very few writing that right now.”

Last seen in Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD, and Singham Again in 2024, Deepika will soon star in Siddharth Anand’s King with Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s yet-to-be-titled film with Allu Arjun. Ranveer and Deepika’s daughter Dua was born in September 2024.