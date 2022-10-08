Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone wows in salwar suit after attending Paris Fashion Week. Watch

Deepika Padukone wows in salwar suit after attending Paris Fashion Week. Watch

bollywood
Published on Oct 08, 2022 11:01 AM IST

Deepika Padukone is back from Paris Fashion Week and was spotted in Mumbai on Saturday morning. She was spotted in a loose salwar-suit.

Deepika Padukone at the Kalina airport on Saturday. (Varinder Chawla)
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Deepika Padukone is back after attending the Paris Fashion Week with her parents. The actor was spotted in a simple salwar-suit on Saturday morning. She was leaving for Thiruvallur, Chennai and was seen arriving at the Kalina airport to catch a flight. Also read: Deepika Padukone attends Paris Fashion Week show with parents

Deepika was in a soft pink salwar kurta paired with a matching dupatta. She wore sunglasses and flats. She paused for a moment to pose for the paparazzi and waved to them.

A few days ago, Deepika attended the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week 2022 with her parents Prakash Padukone and Ujjala. She was in a short grey dress and knee-high black boots and carried a small yellow and brown purse. She became the first Indian ever to become the ambassador of the luxury fashion brand.

Deepika was seen seated in the front row at Paris Fashion Week, alongside Hollywood A-listers like Alicia Vikander, Antoine Arnault, Ana de Armas, and others. Pictures of her with her parents at the event were shared by her fan accounts.

Late Friday, Deepika shared a bunch of pictures of herself, posing in the grey dress and boots with the Eiffel Tower in the frame. Alia Bhatt commented on her post, saying, “Gorgeeeee.” Ranveer Singh dropped a hot face emoji as if hinting at how the actor has been raising temperatures in Paris with her glamorous appearance.

Deepika Padukone during her time in Paris.&nbsp;
Deepika will now be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan once again in Pathaan, which also stars John Abraham. The action thriller is set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. She has also been shooting for a pan-India film, tentatively titled Project-K along with Prabhas. She has also signed Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

deepika padukone
