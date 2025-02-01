Menu Explore
Deva box office collection day 2: Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde film holds steady; collects 11 crore

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Feb 01, 2025 10:09 PM IST

Deva box office collection day 2: Rosshan Andrrews' maiden Hindi film was released on January 31 and received mixed reviews. Here's how it's faring.

Deva box office collection day 2: Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews made his Hindi debut with Deva on January 31. According to Sacnilk, the film starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde collected around 11.37 crore on its first Saturday. (Also Read: Deva worldwide box office collection day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde film opens to 10 crore)

Deva box office collection day 2: Shahid Kapoor plays a headstrong cop in the film.
Deva box office collection day 2: Shahid Kapoor plays a headstrong cop in the film.

Deva box office collection

The website reports that Deva collected 5.5 crore on its opening day and around 5.87 crore on its first Saturday. The film held steady, taking its total to 11.37 crore. On Saturday, Deva registered 5.84% occupancy for the morning shows, 11.28% for the afternoon and 14.20% for the evening.

Given the competition from Sky Force, it remains to be seen how much the film will collect in its first weekend. On Saturday, the film’s producer, Zee Studios, announced that the action drama made 10.31 crore gross on its opening day, collecting 6.82 crore gross in India and 3.49 crore gross overseas. The trade website reported a collection of 6.60 crore gross in India, and 10.10 crore worldwide.

About Deva

Deva tells the story of ACP Dev Ambre, played by Shahid. A womaniser and a hot-headed cop, Dev loses his memory while trying to solve his best friend’s murder. The film is an adaptation of Rosshan’s 2013 Malayalam film Mumbai Police with Prithviraj Sukumaran. However, key changes were made to the script to change the story, particularly the big reveal in the climax. Pooja plays Dev’s girlfriend, a journalist called Divya Sathaye.

The film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, but Shahid’s performance was praised. Hindustan Times’ review of the film reads, “What Deva needed is more action perhaps? And less of the layers. If the treatment is massy, with some truly stand out moments, why burden the story? Some promising arcs too feel left incomplete.”

