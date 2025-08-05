Dhadak 2 box office collection day 5: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri film stays steady, collects ₹14 crore
Dhadak 2 box office collection day 5: Dhadak 2, featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, had a steady Tuesday.
Dhadak 2 box office collection day 5: Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, continues to stay steady at the box office. After a lukewarm opening weekend, the film added ₹1.52 crore on its fifth day, bringing the total domestic collection to ₹14.27 crore (India net), according to Sacnilk. Despite good reviews, the film hasn’t gained the momentum expected of a mainstream romantic drama.
Dhadak 2 box office collections on Day 5
On Tuesday, 5 August, Dhadak 2 recorded an overall Hindi (2D) occupancy of 21.15%, reflecting a marginal improvement in afternoon shows but a complete decline by evening and night. In terms of show-wise performance, the film saw a morning occupancy of 13.70%, which improved to 28.60% in the afternoon. It registered 32.07% for the evening shows.
City-wise, the film’s performance was a mixed bag. The National Capital Region (NCR) emerged as the top-performing region with 35% overall occupancy across 343 shows, followed by Chennai with a strong 44%, though with limited screenings. Jaipur also fared decently with 30.5% overall occupancy. Mumbai and Pune posted average numbers at 22% and 21.5% respectively, while Bengaluru and Lucknow hovered around the 17–24% range.
On the other hand, cities like Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Surat showed weak response with single-digit occupancy levels. Chandigarh and Bhopal also registered subdued interest.
About Dhadak 2
Dhadak 2 is a romantic drama starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. It is directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. A spiritual sequel to the 2018 film Dhadak, it explores themes of inter-caste romance and societal oppression. With weekday trends showing little sign of acceleration, Dhadak 2 faces an uphill climb to sustain its run at the box office. Whether word-of-mouth can turn things around remains to be seen as the film heads into its second weekend.
