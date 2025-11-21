Dhanush and Kane Williamson share a fun air hockey moment at Dubai Watch Week: Watch viral video

Actor Dhanush and New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson had a fun and unexpected meeting at the Dubai Watch Week event on November 20. A video of the two laughing, chatting, and playing air hockey has gone viral on the internet, while fans are loving it. Dhanush and Kane Williamson play air hockey during the Dubai Watch Week.(X/@Chowdrey_Pro)

The meeting happened at the Dubai Mall. In the video shared on the event’s Instagram page, Dhanush and Williamson can be seen playing air hockey. Their reactions, Dhanush’s energy, and Kane’s calmness made the video entertaining and heartwarming.

Dhanush, Kane Williamson flaunt different styles

One of the most talked about parts was the difference in their style. Dhanush attended the event in a navy blue blazer, shirt and trousers and looked formal and stylish.

Kane Williamson, on the other hand, went for a casual look in a blue T-shirt, jeans and a beige blazer.

Dubai Watch Week: What to know?

Dubai Watch Week, now in its 7th edition, has over 90 luxury and limited edition watch brands on display. The event started on November 19 and will go on till November 23, 2025 at Dubai Mall and Burj Park. The week-long event attracts celebrities, watch enthusiasts and media from around the world.

Dhanush’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Dhanush is gearing up for Aanand L. Rai’s “Tere Ishk Mein,” which also stars Kriti Sanon. The film will release in theaters on November 28, 2025.

Another project, tentatively titled DS 54, is in the pipeline, but an official release date is not yet out. His last film as a director was “Idli Kadai”.

Earlier this month, Williamson announced his retirement from T20 internationals. He said the decision was taken after he realised that it is "the right time for myself and the team".

As per BBC, the 35-year-old is currently gearing up for the three-Test series against West Indies in December, while he will continue to take part in one-day international and T20 franchise cricket.

