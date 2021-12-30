Dharmendra shares adorable post for his cook’s daughter from farmhouse, calls her 'my darling doll'

Dharmendra gave an adorable shout-out to his cook's daughter on Twitter. The picture shows a young girl standing amid the greenery that forms the decoration for an outdoor sitting space in the farmhouse. She is seen wearing a bright pink and white ensemble and is posing for the camera.

Posting the picture, Dharmendra wrote, "Aadti, my darling doll, daughter of my cook at my farmhouse." Fans flooded the post with love for Dharmendra. One Twitter user also shared an old video from last year.

Aadti, my darling doll 👧daughter of my cook 👨‍🍳 at my farmhouse. pic.twitter.com/S0P1jfaPzI — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) December 29, 2021

The video showed Aadti and Dharmendra working in the fields. The video was captioned, "Namaste sir, aap ka Aaditi ka video jo Lockdown ke waqt ka hai. Aap ne apne farmhouse me Chhath puja ka intezam kiya tha Lockdown me apne Bihari mazdoor bhaiyon ke liye. Aap ne Lockdown me bharpur khayal rakha apne ghar ke membaron ke tarah (This is a video of Aadti and you from the time of the lockdown. You had arranged Chhath puja at your farmhouse during the lockdown so that the workers from Bihar could celebrate their festival)."

On Wednesday, Dharmendra shared a picture with late actor Tun Tun. "Tun Tun ji was my most darling heroine. I miss such loving persons ..... but life goes on and on," he tweeted alongside the image. The picture was from the movie Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya.

Last week, Dharmendra returned to his farmhouse after a long time and shared a video on social media. Ahead of that, he had been shooting for his next film in Delhi for some time. In the video, the actor talked about facing cold in Delhi and Himachal Pradesh before he reached his home.

Dharmendra will be seen next in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

