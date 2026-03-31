Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 13: Ranveer Singh film earns over ₹899 crore, surpasses part one
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 13: The Aditya Dhar film follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent, played by Ranveer Singh.
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 13: The spy-action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar has been unstoppable at the domestic box office. According to Sacnilk.com, the film has earned over ₹899 crore in just 13 days since its release in theatres on March 19.
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection
The film earned ₹674.17 crore in week one of its release. On day nine, it collected ₹41.75 crore, on day 10, ₹62.85 crore, on day 11, ₹68.10 crore and on day 12, ₹25.30 crore. On day 13, the film collected ₹27.75 crore nett in India, as per early estimates. So far, it has earned ₹899.92 crore in India.
So far, the film has surpassed the lifetime India collections of KGF: Chapter 2 ( ₹859.70 crore), RRR ( ₹782.20 crore), Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹646 crore) and several other major blockbusters. It has also crossed the Hindi collection of Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rise ( ₹812.14 crore).
The film has outperformed Dhurandhar’s second weekend haul of ₹141.5 crore. It has beaten Dhurandhar Part 1, which earned ₹895 crore in India.
Dhurandhar 2 is yet to surpass SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ( ₹1,030.42 crore) and Allu Arjun-starrer Telugu film Pushpa 2: The Rise ( ₹1,234.10 crore).
All about Dhurandhar 2
Its first part was released in theatres on December 5 last year. The film followed an undercover Indian intelligence agent, played by Ranveer Singh, who infiltrated Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan to dismantle a terror network targeting India.
Set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, Dhurandhar revolved around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
The sequel charted the rise of Ranveer's character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into the covert operative.
The movie also starred Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, among others. Dhurandhar The Revenge is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The film was released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnanya Das
Ananya Das works as Deputy Chief Content Producer with the digital platform of Hindustan Times. She has worked as a journalist for over 13 years, writing about news, movies, lifestyle, celebrities, web series and has a keen interest in K-pop. Ananya has been working with Hindustan Times for nearly five years now. A BA (Hons) in English from Gauhati Univerity, Ananya is also an IIMC Delhi (2013) alum. She has worked in both print journalism and, after working there for some time, she joined the digital platform. Ananya has learnt accuracy, objectivity, deadlines and prioritises verifying facts, maintains ethical standards by being fair and impartial, and works quickly, which is required for digital media.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.