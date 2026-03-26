Dhurandhar 2's ‘Pinda’ Udaybir Sandhu says he improvised many of his dialogues, calls Ranveer Singh a secure co-actor

Udaybir Sandhu is going viral for his ‘Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi, Jassi (Did you not miss home)’ dialogue from Dhurandhar 2. The actor plays Pinda, a key character whose arrival sets up an intense scene with Ranveer's Hamza in the Aditya Dhar film. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Udaybir spoke about playing Pinda and shared his experience of working with Ranveer on the film. (Also read: Aamir Khan says he is yet to watch Dhurandhar 2, congratulates makers on the success: ‘I hear only praises of the film’) Udaybir Sandhu has a pivotal scene with Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar The Revenge.

What Udaybir said During the chat, when Udaybir was asked about the time he met Ranveer on set and the equation formed with him, the actor said, “He is such a warm person, makes you feel really comfortable that after a point, one feels that yes, we can do this scene. It becomes a cakewalk. He also gives a lot of feedbacks which worked a lot for me. As a co-actor, he is very secure, which usually actors aren't. They think, oh, the other actor is overpowering and showing better… But he is such a sweet soul, such a good actor. I think it is the best quality for an actor, that he is secure of his art.”

He continued, “Both Aditya Dhar, sir and Ranveer gave me so much space during the scenes. Most of my dialogues were improvised, almost 30-40%. Ranveer used to tell me to do another take, and it was never like we had to hurry. He was so invested in it and never left the set. He was in no hurry. He used to say his dialogues with so much intensity, even when the camera was on me. That was so helpful for me.”

About Dhurandhar The Revenge The spy action thriller traces the origin story of Ranveer Singh’s character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, and how he transforms into Hamza Ali Mazari, an undercover operative who infiltrates Pakistan’s underworld. The film also takes forward the story left unfinished in the first part, following Hamza’s rise through the ranks of Lyari’s criminal world as he inches closer to becoming its kingpin while carrying out his mission to dismantle the terror network operating from within Pakistan.

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film also stars Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The film opened to positive reviews from the critics as well as the audience. In a week, the film has crossed ₹600 crore at the domestic box office and ₹1000 crore worldwide.