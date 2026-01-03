Dhurandhar box office collection day 29: Ranveer Singh's film finally registers single-digit haul as it enters week 5

After four weeks of an unprecedented run at the box office, the Dhurandhar storm seems to have finally calmed down. On it's fifth Friday, the film registed a box office collection in single digits for the first time since its release. Dhurandhar box office collection day 29: Ranveer Singh plays an Indian spy in Pakistan in Dhurandhar.

Day 29 box office collection for Dhurandhar

As per Sacnilk.com, Dhurandhar earned ₹8.75 crore on Friday, dropping below ₹10 crore for the first time. However, the lull will be short-lived as the film is expected to do well again on the weekends, its fifth.

Currently, the India haul for the film is at ₹747.75 crore.

Earlier on Friday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the movie had become the first Hindi film to record ₹100 crore+ haul even in its fourth week.

"'DHURANDHAR' – THE FIRST FILM TO HIT A CENTURY IN *WEEK 4*... #Dhurandhar shows no signs of slowing down, adding yet another historic milestone to its extraordinary run... It becomes the FIRST #Hindi film ever to cross the ₹ 💯 cr mark in its fourth week.

The top Week 4 performers are as follows:

🔥 #Dhurandhar: ₹ 115.70 cr

🔥 #Pushpa2 #Hindi: ₹ 57.95 cr

🔥 #Chhaava: ₹ 43.98 cr

🔥 #Stree2: ₹ 37.75 cr."

He added, "Wait, there's more... #Dhurandhar creates yet another historic milestone – it's the ONLY #Hindi film to post double-digit collections for 28 consecutive days. #Dhurandhar is continuing its boxoffice supremacy despite a new release [#Ikkis] and a reduction in screens and shows... Weekend 5 is expected to be super-solid as well.

⭐️ #Dhurandhar [Week 4] Fri 16.70 cr, Sat 20.90 cr, Sun 24.30 cr, Mon 11.20 cr, Tue 12.60 cr, Wed 12.40 cr, Thu 17.60 cr. Total: ₹ 784.50 cr.

⭐️ #Dhurandhar biz at a glance…

⭐️ Week 1: ₹ 218 cr

⭐️ Week 2: ₹ 261.50 cr

⭐️ Week 3: ₹ 189.30 cr

⭐️ Week 4: ₹ 115.70 cr

⭐️ Total: ₹ 784.50 cr."

Tax free in Ladakh

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Friday announced that Aditya Dhar's directorial film Dhurandhar will be tax-free, citing the film's extensive shooting across Ladakh and its promotion of the region's scenic landscapes.

He said the Ladakh Administration is working on a New Film Policy and will provide full support to film productions in Ladakh.

"Lt Governor Shri @KavinderGupta declares Bollywood film "Dhurandhar" tax-free in UT #Ladakh. Shot extensively in the region, the film spotlights Ladakh's cinematic landscapes, signalling strong support for filmmakers and reinforcing the UT's push to emerge as a preferred destination for film shoots and tourism. The Administration is also working on a New Film Policy and will provide full support to film productions in Ladakh," Office of the Lt. Governor, Ladakh said in a post on X.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar emerged as one of the biggest films of 2025, offering a perfect closure for Bollywood this year. With Ranveer Singh in the lead role, actors like Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan also feature in key roles.

Made in two parts, the first instalment follows a decade-long Indian intelligence operation in which an undercover agent infiltrates Karachi's criminal and political underworld. The film was released on December 5 and is still running in theatres.