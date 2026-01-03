Dhurandhar box office collection day 29: Ranveer Singh's film finally registers single-digit haul as it enters week 5
Dhurandhar's box office collection dipped to ₹8.75 crore on its fifth Friday, marking the first single-digit earnings since its release.
After four weeks of an unprecedented run at the box office, the Dhurandhar storm seems to have finally calmed down. On it's fifth Friday, the film registed a box office collection in single digits for the first time since its release.
Day 29 box office collection for Dhurandhar
As per Sacnilk.com, Dhurandhar earned ₹8.75 crore on Friday, dropping below ₹10 crore for the first time. However, the lull will be short-lived as the film is expected to do well again on the weekends, its fifth.
Currently, the India haul for the film is at ₹747.75 crore.
Earlier on Friday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the movie had become the first Hindi film to record ₹100 crore+ haul even in its fourth week.
"'DHURANDHAR' – THE FIRST FILM TO HIT A CENTURY IN *WEEK 4*... #Dhurandhar shows no signs of slowing down, adding yet another historic milestone to its extraordinary run... It becomes the FIRST #Hindi film ever to cross the ₹ 💯 cr mark in its fourth week.
The top Week 4 performers are as follows:
🔥 #Dhurandhar: ₹ 115.70 cr
🔥 #Pushpa2 #Hindi: ₹ 57.95 cr
🔥 #Chhaava: ₹ 43.98 cr
🔥 #Stree2: ₹ 37.75 cr."
He added, "Wait, there's more... #Dhurandhar creates yet another historic milestone – it's the ONLY #Hindi film to post double-digit collections for 28 consecutive days. #Dhurandhar is continuing its boxoffice supremacy despite a new release [#Ikkis] and a reduction in screens and shows... Weekend 5 is expected to be super-solid as well.
⭐️ #Dhurandhar [Week 4] Fri 16.70 cr, Sat 20.90 cr, Sun 24.30 cr, Mon 11.20 cr, Tue 12.60 cr, Wed 12.40 cr, Thu 17.60 cr. Total: ₹ 784.50 cr.
⭐️ #Dhurandhar biz at a glance…
⭐️ Week 1: ₹ 218 cr
⭐️ Week 2: ₹ 261.50 cr
⭐️ Week 3: ₹ 189.30 cr
⭐️ Week 4: ₹ 115.70 cr
⭐️ Total: ₹ 784.50 cr."
Tax free in Ladakh
Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Friday announced that Aditya Dhar's directorial film Dhurandhar will be tax-free, citing the film's extensive shooting across Ladakh and its promotion of the region's scenic landscapes.
He said the Ladakh Administration is working on a New Film Policy and will provide full support to film productions in Ladakh.
"Lt Governor Shri @KavinderGupta declares Bollywood film "Dhurandhar" tax-free in UT #Ladakh. Shot extensively in the region, the film spotlights Ladakh's cinematic landscapes, signalling strong support for filmmakers and reinforcing the UT's push to emerge as a preferred destination for film shoots and tourism. The Administration is also working on a New Film Policy and will provide full support to film productions in Ladakh," Office of the Lt. Governor, Ladakh said in a post on X.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar emerged as one of the biggest films of 2025, offering a perfect closure for Bollywood this year. With Ranveer Singh in the lead role, actors like Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan also feature in key roles.
Made in two parts, the first instalment follows a decade-long Indian intelligence operation in which an undercover agent infiltrates Karachi's criminal and political underworld. The film was released on December 5 and is still running in theatres.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.