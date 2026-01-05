Dhurandhar box office collection day 32: Ranveer Singh film sees massive dip on 5th Monday, crosses 775 crore

Dhurandhar box office collection day 31: Ranveer Singh's film is the toast of the nation. The spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar defied expectations and shattered box office records. The film, which was released in theatres on December 5, has emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2025. In its 5th week, the film has finally slowed down. Dhurandhar box office collection day 32: Ranveer Singh's film has rewritten records ever since it was released in theatres.

Dhurandhar sees a dip

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has managed to collect ₹ 3.44 crore, as per early estimates. This takes the total collection of the film to ₹ 775.69 crore. This is the film's lowest single-day collection so far, which is not surprising given it is now on the fifth week, and it is also a Monday.

Dhurandhar collected ₹ 207.25 crore in its first week. The second week showed spectacular growth, and the film collected ₹ 253.25 crore. In its third week, the film amassed ₹ 172 crore and went on to maintain momentum in the fourth week with ₹ 106.5 crore. The film had entered the ₹1000 crore club globally within 21 days of its release.

From celebrities to filmmakers, many have hailed the film on social media. Ram Gopal Varma called it a ‘quantum leap’ for Indian cinema in his review of the film. "What Dhurandhar achieves is not just scale, but a never before experienced vision not just in sight but in the mind. Aditya Dhar doesn’t direct scenes here… he engineers the states of minds of both the characters and us audience,” he wrote.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar tells the story of an Indian spy sent to Pakistan’s Lyari to infiltrate a Baloch gang. Ranveer Singh plays the spy, Hamza Ali Mazari, alias Jaskirat Singh Rangi, in the film, while Akshaye Khanna plays Rehman Dakait, leader of the gang. Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi also star in it. The film’s sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is slated for release on March 19, 2026.