Dhurandhar first review hails Ranveer Singh's 'powerful' acting, calls Aditya Dhar film 'out of the world' experience

Aditya Dhar’s heavily anticipated spy thriller Dhurandhar has released in theatres despite controversy, a court case, and some massive buzz since the teaser was unveiled earlier this year. Starring Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar has been one of the tentpole Bollywood films of the year, and everyone - from fans to industry insiders - have been awaiting the first reactions. As the first shows of the film ended in Australia, one of the first territories to screen the film, the first review of the film arrived on social media. Dhurandhar first review hails Ranveer Singh's intense avatar.

Dhurandhar first review

On Friday morning, an X user (formerly Twitter) named Nitesh tweeted their review of Dhurandhar from Australia. “Watched FDFS in Australia,” they tweeted, before revealing their 5-star review of the film, which called it ‘powerful action-packed theatrical’. The review further read: “#Dhurandhar is a high-adrenaline patriotic action drama that hits hard. #RanveerSingh delivers one of his most emotional gritful performances as a super spy, bringing alpha energy to every scene. Action = Raw + Goosebumps.”

Nitesh praised the antagonists of the film as well, reserving special praise for Akshaye Khanna. “Villains are Evil x 1000 thanks to OUTSTANDING performance (#AkshayeKhanna stands out) and emotionally invested direction by @AdityaDharFilms. #SanjayDutt is personality; #ArjunRampal is sharp and has howlish memorable scenes; #RMadhavan is skilful, shrewd and restrained yet impactful.”

Calling the film a ‘superhit’ in their ‘final verdict’, the review labelled the film an ‘out-of-the-world must-watch theatrical experience.”

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, is a spy thriller set in Pakistan in the early 2000s. It follows an Indian operative, played by Ranveer, who infiltrates the Lyari gangs in Karachi. The film draws from real incidents, with both Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt playing characters inspired by real individuals. Parents of Indian spy Major Mohit Sharma had moved court alleging the film was based on their son’s life, but the makers denied it. An examination by the CBFC found no link between the film and Major Sharma.