Dhurandhar sells whopping 4 crore tickets in India; Ranveer Singh film beats all-time hits Dangal, Border, 3 Idiots, K3G
Dhurandhar footfalls have crossed the 4 crore mark domestically, taking the Ranveer Singh-starrer past some iconic Indian films.
As the countdown to the release of Dhurandhar 2 begins, the first film continues to break box-office records. On the day the teaser of Dhurandhar 2 was released, part 1 crossed a huge milestone by surpassing 40 million (4 crore) footfalls across India. This makes Dhurandhar one of only 19 films in the entire history of Indian cinema to achieve this feat.
Dhurandhar crosses 4 crore footfalls
The Ranveer Singh-starrer released on December 5, 2025 to a good but not grand opening of ₹30 crore. However, the film grew by word of mouth over the coming days and slowly began breaking single-day box office records. This enabled it to earn over ₹800 crore net ( ₹1,000 crore gross) by the end of its 7th week in theatres in January. Given the average ticket price of ₹250, trade insiders estimate that Dhurandhar has crossed 4 crore footfalls in India this week. It is the first Bollywood film to reach the mark in 24 years, after Gadar, which registered 5 crore footfalls back in 2001.
Dhurandhar beats all-time hits
Dhurandhar is the 19th Indian film to have 4 crore footfalls in the domestic market. The top four - Sholay, Baahubali 2, Mughal-e-Azam, and Mother India - have all sold over 10 crore tickets each. And while Dhurandhar may not be able to challenge those numbers, it has still managed to surpass many all-time blockbusters during its run. The Aditya Dhar film has more domestic footfalls than Aamir Khan’s Dangal (3.7 crore) and PK (3.5 crore), Sunny Deol’s Border (3.7 crore), Shah Rukh Khan’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (3.5 crore) and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (3.1 crore). It has also beaten some yesteryear classics like Dev Anand’s CID (3.1 crore) and Raajkumar’s Laila Majnu (3.6 crore).
All about Dhurandhar
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy in Pakistan. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal in the lead roles. The film has been one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time, grossing ₹1300 crore worldwide. A sequel - Dhurandhar: The Revenge - will release on 19 March.
