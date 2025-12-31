Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 26: Ranveer Singh film mints 1100 cr; within touching distance of Jawan

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 25: In its 4th week, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has continued to break new ground at the global box office. The film is still earning in double digits ( ₹10+ crore net) at the domestic market, and is reaching new heights overseas, even almost a month after its release. Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 26: Ranveer Singh plays a spy named Hamza in the film.

Dhurandhar box office update

The Ranveer Singh starrer became the first Bollywood film to cross the ₹700-crore mark on Monday. On Tuesday, it saw a jump in collections again, aided by New Year’s Eve. After 26 days in theatres, the film has now collected ₹712.25 crore net ( ₹854.5 crore gross) domestically. This makes it not just the highest-grossing Bollywood film in India, but also the second-highest-grossing film in Hindi. Its domestic haul is now behind only the domestic collections of the Hindi version of Pushpa 2, which earned ₹812 crore net.

Overseas, the film has been breaking records, largely due to a stellar run in North America. Dhurandhar is now the 4th-highest-grossing Indian film in US and Canada, having earned $17 million there, more than the total collections of hits like Jawan and RRR there. This has helped the film earn $27.5 million overseas. The worldwide collection of Dhurandhar has now crossed ₹1101 crore.

Dhurandhar up against all-time blockbusters

Dhurandhar is already the seventh-highest-grossing Indian film ever. It is now steadily approaching number 6 on the list - Jawan. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer had earned ₹1160 crore worldwide. Dhurandhar should cross that mark by Friday, if not sooner. It will then make a run for the lifetime hauls of KGF Chapter 2 ( ₹1215 crore) and RRR ( ₹1250 crore). If it sustains any momentum on its 5th Monday (January 5), it should surpass these films too before the end of its run.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer as Hamza, an Indian operative infiltrating the gang and terror networks of Karachi. The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in key roles. Part 2 will release in March 2026.