Dia Mirza on World Earth Day: Covid-19 is a direct result of our broken relationship with nature

As someone who believes in the need for climate preservation, Worth Earth Day is a special occasion for Dia Mirza. The actor-producer, who a passionate climate activist, says she while she is happy that the conversations around protecting the environment has become louder, she hopes that people adopt this sustainability movement more seriously than ever.

“I sense a very strong shift of consciousness. There is a growing number of people who understand that their personal actions and personal choices impact the health of the planet. There is an upsurge in the number of people who want to create conscious economies. We need to practice conscious consumerism, that is a key component of achieving sustainability,” she tells us.

Mirza, who is UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador & United Nations Secretary-General Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals says it is time we start reflecting on our personal choices.

“I think there was a big shift of understanding amid a fair number of people. Of course that understanding needs to start reflecting in personal choices and behavioral change takes time. I guess we need to be to help convey and reach message about the urgency and importance for each one of us to connect back to the earth and do everything that we can on an individual level to becomes more responsible citizens of the earth,” the 40-year-old adds.

In the past couple of year when the pandemic hit, many felt that people had become more caring towards the planet.

“People now understand the connection between human health and the health of mother Earth. I think more and more people have recognized the fact that Covid-19 is a direct result of our broken relationship with nature. And that the only way to combat the planetary crises such as pollution, biodiversity loss and climate change is by bringing about the changes on an individual level. We also have to takes steps towards becoming a green economy,” the actor says.

And who else than the youth to take the lead in this, feels Mirza. In fact she says she already sees remarkable participation from the youth.

“Young people have shown great amount of understanding. They are not just activists but are looking at the problem, calling it out and also seeking solutions, driving solutions, innovating and questioning government policies. They are compelling governments to rethink the way they run economy,” she ends.