Emotional Dia Mirza pens note for her 'lifeboat' stepdaughter Samaira on 17th birthday: May you always know you have us

“You are everything you choose to be. May you always know you have us - to love you, root for you, hold you and make you feel safe. You are my lifeboat (butterfly emoji) @samairarekhi,” she added.

Dia also shared a video featuring her son Avyaan talking about Samaira. The last photo showed a baby Samaira in a bathtub, looking wide-eyed in front of her. Dia captioned the post, “Happy 17th Birthday Baby Girl (sparkles, red heart and tiger emojis).”

Actor Dia Mirza penned an emotional note for her stepdaughter, Samaira Rekhi, on her 17th birthday. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Dia also shared a bunch of photos featuring her and Samaira.

"There is no expectations from her to call me ‘maa’, ‘mumma’ or ‘mother’. She has a mother who she calls ‘mumma’ or ‘mom’. She calls me ‘Dia,'. Thanks to her, now Avyaan also calls me ‘Dia’ once in a while. He says ‘Dia mom’, it’s too funny,” she had added. Dia often shares pictures with Samaira on her Instagram.

Dia and Samaira share a warm bond. In 2024, Dia revealed that Samaira doesn't call her "maa (mother)" . In an interview with News18, Dia also shared that Samaira calls her by her name, and even her son Avyaan does the same at times. Speaking about Samaira, Dia had said, “She hasn’t called me maa."

Last year on her birthday, Dia had posted their photos on the social media platform. She had written, "Happy Sixteenth Birthday, Our Baby Girl. You are becoming everything you are meant to be, and it is the greatest privilege of our lives to share your journey. Love you forever and beyond."

About Dia's family Dia married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai in 2021. On May 14, 2021, they welcomed a baby boy, Avyaan. Samaira is the daughter of Vaibhav from his first wife, Sunaina.

All about Dia's projects Fans saw Dia last in Nadaaniyan, a teen romantic comedy film directed by Shauna Gautam. The film also stars Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, and Jugal Hansraj. The film was released in March 2025 on Netflix.

She will be seen next in a legal drama titled Ikka, which will stream on Netflix. It also stars Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Tillotama Shome, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma, and Akansha Ranjan in the lead roles. The film is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra.

The team of IKKA shared, "Brace for a relentless thriller packed with emotional depth, a father's unyielding quest to shield his family, even at the cost of his principles, in a deal with the devil. Ideological clashes fuel this high-octane battle from the word go till the last frame with twists and turns galore."