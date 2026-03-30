Emotional Dia Mirza pens note for her 'lifeboat' stepdaughter Samaira on 17th birthday: May you always know you have us
Dia Mirza married Vaibhav Rekhi in 2021 and welcomed a son, Avyaan, the same year. Samaira is Vaibhav's daughter from his first wife, Sunaina.
Actor Dia Mirza penned an emotional note for her stepdaughter, Samaira Rekhi, on her 17th birthday. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Dia also shared a bunch of photos featuring her and Samaira.
Dia Mirza pens note for stepdaughter Samaira on birthday
Dia also shared a video featuring her son Avyaan talking about Samaira. The last photo showed a baby Samaira in a bathtub, looking wide-eyed in front of her. Dia captioned the post, “Happy 17th Birthday Baby Girl (sparkles, red heart and tiger emojis).”
“You are everything you choose to be. May you always know you have us - to love you, root for you, hold you and make you feel safe. You are my lifeboat (butterfly emoji) @samairarekhi,” she added.
About Dia and Samaira
Dia and Samaira share a warm bond. In 2024, Dia revealed that Samaira doesn't call her "maa (mother)". In an interview with News18, Dia also shared that Samaira calls her by her name, and even her son Avyaan does the same at times. Speaking about Samaira, Dia had said, “She hasn’t called me maa."
"There is no expectations from her to call me ‘maa’, ‘mumma’ or ‘mother’. She has a mother who she calls ‘mumma’ or ‘mom’. She calls me ‘Dia,'. Thanks to her, now Avyaan also calls me ‘Dia’ once in a while. He says ‘Dia mom’, it’s too funny,” she had added. Dia often shares pictures with Samaira on her Instagram.
Last year on her birthday, Dia had posted their photos on the social media platform. She had written, "Happy Sixteenth Birthday, Our Baby Girl. You are becoming everything you are meant to be, and it is the greatest privilege of our lives to share your journey. Love you forever and beyond."
About Dia's family
Dia married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai in 2021. On May 14, 2021, they welcomed a baby boy, Avyaan. Samaira is the daughter of Vaibhav from his first wife, Sunaina.
All about Dia's projects
Fans saw Dia last in Nadaaniyan, a teen romantic comedy film directed by Shauna Gautam. The film also stars Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, and Jugal Hansraj. The film was released in March 2025 on Netflix.
She will be seen next in a legal drama titled Ikka, which will stream on Netflix. It also stars Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Tillotama Shome, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma, and Akansha Ranjan in the lead roles. The film is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra.
The team of IKKA shared, "Brace for a relentless thriller packed with emotional depth, a father's unyielding quest to shield his family, even at the cost of his principles, in a deal with the devil. Ideological clashes fuel this high-octane battle from the word go till the last frame with twists and turns galore."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnanya Das
Ananya Das works as Deputy Chief Content Producer with the digital platform of Hindustan Times. She has worked as a journalist for over 13 years, writing about news, movies, lifestyle, celebrities, web series and has a keen interest in K-pop. Ananya has been working with Hindustan Times for nearly five years now. A BA (Hons) in English from Gauhati Univerity, Ananya is also an IIMC Delhi (2013) alum. She has worked in both print journalism and, after working there for some time, she joined the digital platform. Ananya has learnt accuracy, objectivity, deadlines and prioritises verifying facts, maintains ethical standards by being fair and impartial, and works quickly, which is required for digital media.Read More
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