Dia Mirza remembers late niece, says she was like her firstborn: 'Going to miss being loved so nonconditionally by her'

Actor Dia Mirza on Monday shared with her Instagram followers that her 25-year-old niece Tanya Kakde died in a car accident. On Wednesday, she shared an old photograph of herself with Tanya and penned a heartbreaking note for her. In her post, Dia recalled how Tanya used to address her as ‘Dia Maashi’ and that ‘life can be so so cruel’. Also Read: Dia Mirza writes an emotional note on her niece’s death: ‘Gone into the light’

Sharing the photo, Dia wrote on Instagram, “I remember squeals of ‘Dia Maashi’ filling the corridors of my home in Mumbai each time Tanya would come to visit. She brought with her an innocence that could sometimes run errant, a laughter that was always contagious, a curiosity that deserved to be encouraged and a very special kind of love, that I hold in my heart forever. For I know now, that just like everyone who ever knew her, I am going to miss being loved so unconditionally by her. Tanya was in many ways like a firstborn child to me."

She further added, "While she never had it easy, she always had us and I have to believe that she always always knew that. Listening to her, guiding her, spoiling her, reprimanding and scolding her were all joys that she allowed me with an impish smile and the tightest hugs. For her, I am so so grateful."

Dia Mirza remembers her niece Tanya Kakde in new Instagram post.

Expressing her grief, she wrote, “Life can be immensely rewarding and life can be so so cruel. I know we will grapple to make sense of this tragedy for all our years to come. I don’t expect this to ever make any sense. All I do know is that every time I see something beautiful, it will remind me of her. She had special gifts, she sang, she wrote so beautifully, she could create magic with her brushes. As a child she painted on canvases, as a grown up she made the human face her canvas. Never wanting to change what is inherently beautiful about a person. Always wanting to bring out the very best in them… this was her gift. She was wise beyond her years and her depth of understanding human emotions was far beyond her years. I know everyone who truly knew her, will always remember her. I believe Tanya will always be with us. I pray that she has found her peace… love you always Tanu Ma thank you for the joy you brought to our lives.”

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a heart emoji in the comments section of the post. Many fans paid their respect to Tanya. One said, “She was too young to die.” Another one wrote, “Such a beautiful post. May her soul rest in peace."

According to Siasat Daily, Tanya was returning from Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi international airport with four of her friends when their car met with an accident and over turned after hitting a road divider at Satamrai. Her body was taken to Osmania hospital and her parents were informed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON