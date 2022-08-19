Dia Mirza shares Instagram post on staying strong after niece's death, celebs send love and hugs

Actor Dia Mirza has shared a motivational post on staying strong during difficult times. The actor lost her niece, Tanya Kakde recently and took to her Instagram handle and penned a heart-breaking note for her.(Also read: Dia Mirza remembers late niece, says she was like her firstborn: 'Going to miss being loved so nonconditionally by her')

“I'm having a hard week. But staying strong. Because #WeCanDoHardThings 💜 If you are having a tough time please breathe through it. And know that you are love,” she shared on Instagram on Friday. Actor Aditi Rao Hydari commented, “Huuuuuuuuugs” and Sandya Mridul wrote, “I’m coming to give you a hug. And take one. Without a fight” on her post. Singer Sophie Choudry wrote, “Big hug my Dee” (hug emoji) and actor Tara Sharma commented, “Sending loads of love.” Reacting to her post, one of her fans wrote, “You will be alright sweetheart.” Another fan commented, “Dia ma’am, you are strong and stay strong and we are proud of you for that. God bless you.” Many fans dropped heart and hug emojis on her post.

Recently, Dia shared a photo of Tanya and wrote, “My niece. My child. My jaan (life). Gone into the light.” “May you find peace and love wherever you are my darling… you always brought a smile to our hearts and the higher realms will be filled with more light with you dancing, smiling and singing. Om Shanti,” she further added to her post. Dia also added a yellow heart, tiger and folded hands emojis. The actor shares a close bond with her family. Many celebrities and fans expressed their grief.

Dia made her acting debut with the film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein in 2001 after winning Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000. She appeared in a number of films since then, and she was last seen in filmmaker Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad. The film featured Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

The actor has been shooting for Tarun Dudeja's Dhak Dhak. It will also star Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. Besides this, Dia will also be reuniting with Anubhav Sinha in his upcoming film Bheed, which is slated to release later this year.

