Did Deepika Padukone conceal pregnancy at Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s show in March? Fans revisit old concert clip

Deepika Padukone left fans pleasantly surprised on Sunday, April 19, after revealing that she is expecting her second child with husband Ranveer Singh. The couple shared the happy update through a heartwarming photo featuring their daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test, accompanied by two evil eye emojis. (Also read: When Deepika Padukone said motherhood was the ‘best role’ of her life: ‘It makes you…’ ) After Deepika Padukone announced her second pregnancy, fans revisited her recent Mumbai concert appearance. (Instagram)

Fans revisit Deepika’s past public outings after pregnancy announcement Soon after the announcement, social media users began revisiting Deepika’s recent outings, with many speculating that she may have already been pregnant during those appearances.

One moment that caught attention was her visit to Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s concert in Mumbai on March 20. Deepika attended the event with Ranveer’s mother Anju Bhavnani and sister Ritika Bhavnani, dressed in a graceful Ajrakh kurta set.

One user wrote, “Mere ko laga tha she is pregnant, congratulations Dipveer” (I felt she was pregnant), while another added, “I told you already.” Several others said, “I noticed it back then," and “Yup, I noticed it yesterday,” pointing to earlier appearances and campaigns. Some also commented, “I noticed it in the JioMart ad”, and “Oh!!! now we got it why she covered her dupatta”, while celebratory emojis flooded the section.