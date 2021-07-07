Dilip Kumar: Six decades on the silver screen

Dilip Kumar, over the course of his six-decade-long career, worked in nearly 60 films--tragedies (earning him the sobriquet of Tragedy King), comedies and dramas. We take a look at his films by the decade

1944-1960: Dilip Kumar’s first film, Jwar Bhata (1944) went largely unnoticed; Jugnu, released three years later, was his first box- office hit. Several followed: Mela (1948), Andaz (1949), Deedar (1951). Kumar essayed the role of Devdas in the 1955 eponymous film, an adaptation of a Saratchandra Chattopadhyay novella. The 50s anointed Kumar the Tragedy King of Bollywood, even as contemporaries included acting greats Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand. On the suggestion of a psychiatrist he consulted, however, Kumar decided to switch to comedy. What followed were laugh riots, Aan (1952), Azaad (1955) and Kohinoor (1960).

1960-1970: The decade started with Mughal-e-Azam in which Kumar played Salim, one half of the ill-fated lovers in the blockbuster film which was, up until 2008, the second highest grossing film in the history of Bollywood. In Ganga Jamuna (1961), his first and only production, Kumar and his brother Nasir Khan appeared together and played the title roles. Kumar was also offered an international project: British director David Lean asked him to play Sherif Ali in Lawrence of Arabia (1962). Kumar, however, turned down the offer. In 1967, he played the double role in Ram Aur Shyam, which the audiences loved.

1970-1980: The 70s saw several new actors enter the film industry and Kumar experimented with roles in films such as the thriller, Dastaan (1972) and Bairaag (1976), where he played a triple role (the father and the twin sons), starring beside wife Saira Banu. However, Kumar, now in his 50s, was discouraged that neither film did well. He took a hiatus from acting from 1976 to 1981.

1980-1990: Kumar returned to the big screen in 1981 with the superhit, Kranti, as a character-actor. This became his niche through the 80s in films such as Shakti (1982), Vidhaata (1982), Mashaal (1984) and Karma (1986). All were hits.

1990-2000: With Saudagar (1991), Kumar, alongside veteran actor Raj Kumar delivered a hit film at the box-office. At that time, both actors were reportedly not on good terms with each other. Two years later, Kumar won his first Lifetime Achievement Award after having completed almost 50 years in the industry. In 1996, Kumar wanted to try his hand at direction with the film, Kalinga. Unfortunately, the film was shelved. Kumar made his last film appearance in the movie Qila (1998).