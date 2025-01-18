Menu Explore
Diljit Dosanjh's Panjab 95 to release internationally next month without any cuts, but not in India

PTI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Jan 18, 2025 01:13 PM IST

Jaswant Singh Khalra investigated the mass cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab between 1984 and 1994.

Singer Diljit Dosanjh has announced that his much-awaited film Panjab 95, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, will be released globally on February 7 without any cuts. (Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh's Punjab 95 removed from Toronto International Film Festival lineup: Report)

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Panjab 95 is directed by Honey Trehan.
Panjab 95, directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s banner RSVP Movies, will not be releasing in India for now. The movie was delayed after running into trouble with the Central Board of Film Certification (CFBC). It also stars Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Vicky.

On Friday evening, Diljit shared a trailer of the movie in which he portrays Jaswant. The film sheds light on his relentless pursuit of justice during Punjab's tumultuous militancy period, highlighting his investigations into human rights violations and the disappearances of Sikhs.

"Panjab 95 releases in Cinemas Internationally only on 7th February. PS Full Movie, No Cuts #ChallengetheDarkness," he wrote.

In 2023, Panjab 95 was scheduled to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) but was removed from the line-up without any official statement from the organisers.

Jaswant investigated the mass cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab between 1984 and 1994. In 1995, he mysteriously disappeared, and a decade later, in 2005, four police officers were arrested for his alleged abduction and murder.

In 2007, the Punjab and Haryana High Court extended their initial seven-year sentence to life imprisonment.

