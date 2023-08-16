Disha Patani to make directorial debut with Kyun Karu Fikar, drops teaser. Watch

Actor Disha Patani is the latest celebrity to don the director's hat. She is all set to step into the world of directing with her debut music video, Kyun Karu Fikar. Announcing the same on Instagram, Disha dropped the teaser for the music video, which stars her. She also revealed that the full video will release on August 21. Also read: Disha Patani walks the ramp. Watch Disha Patani turns director with her upcoming music video.

Going by the teaser of Kyun Karu Fikar, the single music video talks about being carefree. It's sung by Nikhita Gandhi. The music has been composed and produced by Vaibhav Pani while Vayu penned the lyrics. It also comes with a voiceover of Disha who directed the music video.

Sharing the teaser, Disha wrote, "Within life’s mystery, where the future is unknown, could self-love be the key—the magic we’ve always known? Tune out the noise around you and say #KyunKaruFikar Full video out on 21st August on @playdmfofficial YouTube channel." Responding to Disha's new milestone, her rumoured ex boyfriend Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff commented, “Wowwwww! Congratulations deeeshu!” Her best friend Mouni Roy too cheered for her. Among others was Disha's rumoured boyfriend Aleksandar Alex Ilic who wrote to her, “Congratulations Chiksi.”

It's been quite some time since fans have not seen Disha in films. She was last seen in Ek Villain Returns, which was released last year. Also starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria, the Mohit Suri directorial failed at the box office. It was also criticised by filmgoers and critics.

She will be next seen in Karan Johar's Yodha opposite Sidharth Malhotra. It also has Raashii Khanna. Yodha is slated for theatrical release on 15 December 2023 after sustaining delays. Besides Yodha, Disha will also be making her Tamil debut film alongside Suriya. She will be seen in Kanguva, as a part of a leading ensemble cast that also includes Bobby Deol, Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, K. S. Ravikumar and B. S. Avinash.

Disha is also a part of Nag Ashwin's directorial Project K. Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, the futuristic film will release next year.

