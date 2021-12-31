Disha Patani hints she is the ‘fabulous photographer’ behind Tiger Shroff’s Maldives pics. See here

Actor Disha Patani had teased rumoured boyfriend boyfriend Tiger Shroff with a comment on his latest Instagram post. Just like last year, Tiger and Disha are vacationing in the Maldives but they haven't revealed they are together as such. However, the duo has been sharing posts from similar locations on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger shared a bunch of his close up pictures as he posed shirtless. In the pictures, Tiger Shroff sported a bearded look and wore accessories. Though he didn't caption the post, he added a thought cloud emoji. Reacting to the post, Disha Patani commented, “Wow what a fabulous photographer (fire emoji),” hinting that they are indeed together.

Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff also posted several red heart emojis. Jackky Bhagnani wrote, "Waaaahhhh kya baat hai (Wow)."

Earlier, Tiger shared a clip of himself as he enjoyed the sun wearing swim shorts. He had also dropped a video of himself as he emerged from the waters after a dip.

Disha too has been sharing her pictures on Instagram. In one of her posts, she wore a chequered purple shirt over a bikini. She posed in a red bikini in another picture.

Earlier this month, Tiger was stationed in the UK for the shooting of his film Ganapath. He had shared his video as he ran outdoors at -1 degree, wearing only a pair of yellow shorts. Tiger had captioned his clip, “Some nature cryotherapy to start my day. #-1 degrees.” Disha had reacted with 'lol' in the comments section.

Earlier, Tiger shared a clip of himself as he enjoyed the sun wearing swim shorts. He had also dropped a video of himself as he emerged from the waters after a dip.

Disha too has been sharing her pictures on Instagram. In one of her posts, she wore a chequered purple shirt over a bikini. She posed in a red bikini in another picture.

Earlier this month, Tiger was stationed in the UK for the shooting of his film Ganapath. He had shared his video as he ran outdoors at -1 degree, wearing only a pair of yellow shorts. Tiger had captioned his clip, “Some nature cryotherapy to start my day. #-1 degrees.” Disha had reacted with 'lol' in the comments section.|#+|

Also Read | Tiger Shroff goes shirtless for a run at minus 1 degree, fan says 'Don't need to show off, I know you're hot'

Ganapath is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani. Apart from Tiger, the film also features Kriti Sanon. It is scheduled to release on December 23, 2022. Tiger also has Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4 in the pipeline.

Ahead of leaving for the holidays, Disha completed shooting for the upcoming action-drama Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles. The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Shashank Khaitan's Mentor Disciple Films. The film, which is being helmed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, will release in theatres on November 11, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON