Disha Patani on the Covid-19 crisis: It is so painful to see so much suffering all around

As India reels under the second wave of Covid-19 crisis, social media platforms are flooded with pleas seeking medical help and assistance. Disheartened by what’s happening all around, Disha Patani says this is the time when everyone needs to be safe and just try and help each other as much as possible.

“It has been a tough time for everyone, more so for those who have been struggling with basic necessities. It’s painful to see so much suffering all around, but what we can do to make it less difficult is take precautions, mask up, get vaccinated and extend help to all those in need,” says the actor.

Hoping for normalcy to resume soon, the 28-year-old adds, “We all are in this together and I pray for everyone’s safety and well being. I hope we, and our country comes out of this crisis as soon as possible.”

While shoots have once again come to a screeching halt amid the worsening crisis, Patani prefers looking at the silver lining in form of her upcoming film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which is set for a theatrical outing and a simultaneous release on multiple streaming platforms.

“The multi-platform release was our best option given the existing situation at hand. Theatre owners had appealed to Salman (Khan) sir to get them out of this slump by releasing Radhe in theatres. So, along with releasing in parts where theatres aren’t shut, the audiences can watch the film at the comfort of their home too,” says the actor, adding, “I feel glad that we’re able to entertain the audience in such tough times”.

This is Patani’s second collaboration with Khan after Bharat (2019), and she says, “He’s a great human being and always makes everyone comfortable. He’s so inspiring and I’m very grateful that I got the opportunity to work with such a superstar of the country once again.”

Her song from the film, Seeti Maar, is already a rage and Patani couldn’t be happier that it has received so much love. “It was pretty difficult prepping for the song because it was the first time I was working with Prabhudeva sir (also the director of Radhe). But he was very patient with me. It was a different choreography but it was so much fun,” says the actor, who also has films such as KTina and Ek Villain Returns in her kitty.

Admitting how she gets “very happy” when she gets to show off her dancing skills on screen, Patani shares, “My character in a film matters the most but if I get a good song in the film, then it does make me very happy because I love dancing.”