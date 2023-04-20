Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Disha Patani wears crop top with shawl and performs Ganga aarti in Varanasi, internet says ‘Poo bani Parwati’

Disha Patani wears crop top with shawl and performs Ganga aarti in Varanasi, internet says 'Poo bani Parwati'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Disha Patani is reportedly filming her next project in Varanashi. Here's how she is making most of her days at the holy city.

Actor Disha Patani's new pictures and videos from Varanasi are surfacing online. Reportedly, she is filming for her next in the holy city. She recently performed aarti and a video of the same has arrived on Twitter. This came after pictures of her, seemingly from a temple visit, went viral as she had donned a crop top, paired it with a shawl. Also read: Disha Patani's fans laud her for sharing 'unfiltered' pic

Disha Patani's pictures and videos from Varanasi surfaced online.

The new video had Disha performing Ganga aarti at the Dashashwamedh ghat in the evening. She was wearing a black crop top with baggy trousers and also a shawl on top. She was surrounded by a few pandits and other devotees as the ritual took place. The video has been shared by a fan account.

Previously, pictures of Disha from Varanasi had her wearing yet another crop top and trousers. She had once again donned a shawl to cover herself up. Reportedly, it was clicked after visiting a temple.

Disha Patani at Varanasi
by u/bollyfanboi in BollyBlindsNGossip

Her look left Reddit users surprised and also impressed at the same time. One of them wrote in the comment section of a post, “Poo bani parvati.” “Is this damage control by her pr?” added another one. Someone else also quoted dialogue from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and commented, “Hamari Poo kapdo mein kitni acchi lagti hai na (doesn't she look?)”

Meanwhile, Disha has not shared any glimpses from her trip to Varanasi. The actor usually keeps sharing her life updates with online fans. She is quite popular on Instagram and has over 50 million followers alone on the social media platform.

Disha was last seen in filmmaker Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns. It starred her with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. The film released last year and crash badly at the box office. The Hindustan Times review of the film called it, "painful, pointless and psychotic.”

Disha will be next seen in Yodha, co-starring Siddharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. It is backed by Karan Johar's production house. She also has a Tamil film Kanguva. Besides these, she is also a part of Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas' next Project K.

 

 

disha patani
