Doctor G box office day 3 collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's film collects 15 crore on first weekend

Doctor G, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh, collected ₹5.94 crore on its first Sunday. The film now stands at a total weekend collection of ₹15 crore. It is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and also stars Shefali Shah in a pivotal role. Also read: Kartik Aaryan flaunts big bundle of cash in video from Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali bash. Watch

Sharing the day 3 collection of the film on Twitter, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#DoctorG clocks a respectable weekend total... Ample growth on Day 2 and 3 gives it a strong chance... Day 4 is the decider, will give an indication of its journey ahead... Fri 3.87 cr, Sat 5.22 cr, Sun 5.94 cr. Total: ₹ 15.03 cr. #India biz."

Doctor G is a campus comedy drama whose protagonist Uday Gupta, a budding doctor played by Ayushmann, is a fish out of the water when he ends up as the only male gynaecologist in an all-women batch. Senior gynaecologist Dr Nandini Srivastav (Shefali Shah) asks Uday to lose his "male touch" in order to make both himself and his patients feel comfortable.

Talking about the same, Anubhuti told PTI in an interview how her industry friends said, "This is a woman director's film." She said, "They said it's evident from the gaze. And when they said this, I went back and realised that this was done a bit differently. Things have been humanised and they have just been relatable. I don't know if it's just the female gaze or my natural way of being, of approaching things that has come into the film... I can't somehow segregate that."

Doctor G is co-written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, Saurabh Bharat, and Anubhuti. It released alongside Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu's espionage drama, Code Name Tiranga. It failed to perform at all at the box office.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON