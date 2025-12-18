Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT release: When and where to watch Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa's romantic drama

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT release: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is set to make its world digital premiere on ZEE5. The romantic drama, which resonated with audiences in cinemas, reportedly earned over ₹110 crore worldwide. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT release: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in a still from the film.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat's OTT release before this year's end

Directed by Milap Zaveri and produced by Anshul Garg and Dinesh Jain under the banner of Desi Movies Factory, the film stars Harshvardhan Rane as Vikramaditya and Sonam Bajwa as Adaa. The supporting cast includes Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan and Rajesh Khera. It will start streaming on December 26.

“This Holiday Season, har gulaab mein ishq dikhega, aur uske kaanton mein Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat! #EkDeewaneKiDeewaniyat Premieres 26th December, only on #ZEE5,” wrote the platform while making the announcement.

Speaking about the digital premiere, Harshvardhan Rane said the overwhelming response in theatres made the journey special and expressed excitement about reaching a wider audience through ZEE5. Sonam Bajwa, calling 2025 a memorable year for her with three Hindi releases, said she was happy to close the year with the film’s streaming debut.

More about the film's plot

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat revolves around Vikramaditya, a powerful and emotionally volatile man whose love knows no boundaries, and Adaa, an independent woman determined to retain control over her life and identity. What begins as an intense attraction soon spirals into an all-consuming relationship, where passion, obsession and vulnerability collide. As Vikramaditya’s love turns increasingly possessive, Adaa finds herself torn between desire and self-preservation. At the box office, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat collected over ₹110 crore worldwide, performing particularly well in urban centres and multiplex circuits.

Director Milap Zaveri added that the film’s digital release would allow viewers to experience its intensity and passion in a more intimate setting, hoping it will find an even broader audience on OTT.