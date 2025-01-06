Emergency trailer Twitter reactions: From praise for Kangana Ranaut's 'undeniable' talent to fearing 'another flop'

Emergency trailer Twitter reactions: Actor-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut shared the trailer of her much-awaited film Emergency on Monday. Now, fans on social media platforms have reacted to the brief trailer. Many of them have called the upcoming political drama a "cinematic masterpiece" and "truly captivating." The internet has also said that this film will be counted among Kangana's "career-best performances." Others, however, were not so impressed. (Also Read | Emergency trailer: Kangana Ranaut's Indira Gandhi declares herself the Cabinet, film aims to show untold history. Watch) Emergency trailer Twitter review: Fans lauded Kangana Ranaut as former PM Indira Gandhi.

Internet reacts to Emergency trailer

On X (formerly Twitter), a person wrote, "This trailer is truly captivating! The raw intensity, powerful performances, and gripping depiction of one of India's most controversial periods are commendable. This promises to be a cinematic masterpiece!" "Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi is pure fire. This one looks like a bold and unapologetic take on a controversial chapter in India's history. Can't wait," read a comment.

"Man..she is indestructible..just look at her..Queen for a reason. Emergency gonna be blockbuster," said another fan. A tweet read, "No doubt, she is a really talented actress... You may hate her sharp rhetoric, but you can't hate her acting skills…" Another fan said, "Acting-wise, Kangana never disappoints. I don't know what will happen to the movie, but one thing is sure, she will deliver one of her career-best performances," wrote a social media user.

Several people criticise trailer

Many people on the internet also criticised the trailer. Reacting to a tweet shared by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, a person tweeted, “17 flop loading for Kangana Ranaut”. A comment read, “Ready for one more flop." "Oh great, another Kangana special. Bet it'll be as subtle as a sledgehammer," read another tweet. A person wrote, “An honest opinion, without bias: While the appearance is still acceptable, her voice and accent come across more like a parody of Indira Gandhi rather.” “Terrible accent ruined the whole trailer,” read another tweet.

Kangana on Emergency

Starring Kangana as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the film missed out on its September 6, 2024 release date as it was unable to obtain the clearance certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Kangana, who also serves as director and producer on the film, said she is looking forward to its release on January 17.

"I'm glad that our film Emergency will finally hit the big screen on 17th January. This story isn't just about a controversial leader; it delves into themes that remain profoundly relevant today, making the journey both difficult and significant. Releasing just a week before Republic Day, it's the perfect time to reflect on the resilience of our Constitution and experience the film with your loved ones," she said in a statement.

More about Emergency

Emergency delves into the emergency that was imposed by Indira Gandhi for 21 months from 1975 to 1977 and its aftermath. It also stars Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade in the role of a young Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Mahima Choudhary as Pupul Jayakar and the late Satish Kaushik in the role of Jagjivan Ram.