Emma Watson's manager rubbishes rumors of her retirement, Salman-SRK come together for Pathan
- From rumours of Emma Watson's retirement from acting making headlines to Salman Khan joining Shah Rukh Khan on sets of Pathan, here are top entertainment news stories
Here are top entertainment news stories of the day
1962 The War in the Hills review: Hotstar owes us a Vacation in the Hills for suffering through Abhay Deol's awful show
1962 The War in the Hills review: Shrill, tacky, and jaw-droppingly amateurish, Abhay Deol's Hotstar war drama is the worst show on a mainstream Indian platform since his cousin Bobby Deol's Aashram.
Deepika Padukone struggles to get into her car as a woman pulls her purse, watch video
Actor Deepika Padukone was spotted outside an eatery in Khar, Mumbai late Thursday and fans went crazy at seeing their favourite star. In a video that has surfaced online, a woman even tried to pull her bag while trying to sell tissues. Pictures and videos from Deepika's outing are out and show how the Bollywood star braved through a crowd of fans.
Rakhi Sawant's mom thanks Salman Khan for help in cancer treatment: 'May all your desires come true
Actor Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya has thanked Salman Khan for all the help the actor has been providing for her cancer treatment. Rakhi shared a video message on Instagram in which her mother is seen speaking.
Salman Khan joins Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Pathan, see a picture
Actors Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan shot scenes for the upcoming film Pathan, currently under production at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. The film marks Shah Rukh's return to the big screen after a gap of what will be nearly four years once the film is released in 2022.
As Emma Watson's fans get emotional on her ‘retirement from acting’, her manager responds to rumours
The fans of Harry Potter star Emma Watson were shocked as a report hinted that the actor has given up her career in acting and is devoting her time to her boyfriend.
Babil gets asked if he is a girl for applying face mask: 'I love being a man'
Shahid Kapoor and Misha are cutest dad-daughter duo in these photos
Did you know SRK was given a burial in Ra.One but Kareena immersed his ashes?
- Mistakes in films continue to happen no matter how careful a filmmaker is but several years down the line, they just become a way of remembering the film with a smile.
Ranveer Singh lavishes praise on Deepika Padukone's latest pic: 'Jaan hi lele'
- Ranveer Singh gushed over his wife and actor Deepika Padukone's beauty in her latest picture. See his comment here.
Kangana tweets about not getting tagged in Tanu Weds Manu posts while Swara did
Amrita Rao on motherhood: ‘No one can really prepare you for the journey'
- Amrita Rao has said that she wasn't prepared to handle many new mother problems as parents forget to tell their children many things by the time they become grandparents.
Deepika struggles to get into her car as a woman pulls her purse, watch video
- Spotted outside a food joint in Mumbai, Deepika Padukone was seen struggling when a woman tried to pull her purse in an attempt to sell tissues.
Theatre or cinema, all strive to entertain audience: Saveree Sri Gaur
Salman Khan joins Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Pathan, see a picture
- Salman Khan reportedly shot for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan on Thursday. See a picture from the set here.
Rakhi visits mom in hospital, Kashmera, Sambhavna assure 'financial support'
- Rakhi Sawant visited her ailing mother at hospital, accompanied by Kashmera Shah and Sambhavna Seth, who assured 'emotional and financial support' for her.
Yashraj Mukhate on going from 10k followers to 2 million with viral tracks
- Yashraj Mukhate, the memelord musician behind viral tracks such as Rasode Mein Kaun Tha and Pawri Hori Hai, has spoken about his journey.
On Shahid's birthday, former step-father Rajesh Khattar recalls teenage years
- On Shahid Kapoor's 40th birthday, his former step-father Rajesh Khattar recalled the 'normal family' dynamic they shared as Shahid was growing up.
Dharmendra says 'I love you' to workers at his farm, shares video
Chehre: Sushant's fans call for 'boycott' even after Rhea's removal from poster
- A faction of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's fans called for a boycott of the film Chehre, said to feature his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea was removed from the promotional materials of the film.
