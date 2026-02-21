Emmanuel Macron names Anil Kapoor as his favourite Bollywood star during India visit; here's why

During his India visit alongside First Lady Brigitte Macron, French President Emmanuel Macron made headlines not just for his diplomatic engagements but also for his warm interaction with Bollywood celebrities. Now, adding a filmy twist to the buzz, Macron has revealed the Indian actor he admires the most. French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron met several Bollywood stars including Manoj Bajpayee, Anil Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, during his India visit.

Emmanuel Macron reveals his favourite Bollywood star During an interaction with Brut India, Emmanuel Macron was asked to name his favourite Bollywood actor, and he did not hesitate to reveal his pick.

During a rapid-fire segment, Macron was asked to name his favourite Bollywood actor. To which, he replied, “I mean, yesterday I mentioned Jai Ho, so I would say Anil Kapoor.”

Earlier this week, President Macron posted several pictures from his meeting with the Bollywood stars on his Instagram handle, writing, “Aux côtés de légendes du cinéma indien. La culture nous rassemble,” which translates to “Alongside legends of Indian cinema. Culture unites us.”

The first picture showed President Macron and Bridgitte posing with Manoj Bajpayee, Anil Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Shabana Azmi, Ricky Kej, and others. Some pictures also show Anil and Richa interacting with the President and dignitaries, while another group picture shows them all posing at the Gateway of India.