Emmanuel Macron names Anil Kapoor as his favourite Bollywood star during India visit; here's why
During a recent interaction, Emmanuel Macron was asked to name his favourite actor from Bollywood, and he did not hesitate before revealing his pick.
During his India visit alongside First Lady Brigitte Macron, French President Emmanuel Macron made headlines not just for his diplomatic engagements but also for his warm interaction with Bollywood celebrities. Now, adding a filmy twist to the buzz, Macron has revealed the Indian actor he admires the most.
Emmanuel Macron reveals his favourite Bollywood star
During an interaction with Brut India, Emmanuel Macron was asked to name his favourite Bollywood actor, and he did not hesitate to reveal his pick.
During a rapid-fire segment, Macron was asked to name his favourite Bollywood actor. To which, he replied, “I mean, yesterday I mentioned Jai Ho, so I would say Anil Kapoor.”
Earlier this week, President Macron posted several pictures from his meeting with the Bollywood stars on his Instagram handle, writing, “Aux côtés de légendes du cinéma indien. La culture nous rassemble,” which translates to “Alongside legends of Indian cinema. Culture unites us.”
The first picture showed President Macron and Bridgitte posing with Manoj Bajpayee, Anil Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Shabana Azmi, Ricky Kej, and others. Some pictures also show Anil and Richa interacting with the President and dignitaries, while another group picture shows them all posing at the Gateway of India.
Meanwhile, Anil had also shared special moments from the meeting on X, formerly known as Twitter. Sharing the pictures, Anil wrote, “Spent an inspiring afternoon with President Emmanuel Macron and his gracious better half, Brigitte exchanging thoughts on cinema, culture, and the powerful bridge between India and France. Here’s to India x France. And to many more stories waiting to be told.”
French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron recently wrapped up their three-day diplomatic visit to India, which included stops in Mumbai and New Delhi
Macron also visited the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. France and India co-chaired the AI Action Summit in February 2025, and the innovation and science and technology partnerships are a key part of the Horizon 2047 roadmap.
Anil Kapoor’s upcoming projects
The actor was last seen in War 2 as Colonel Vikrant Kaul. Anil will soon be seen in Alpha. Helmed by Shiv Rawail, the film also stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles along with Bobby Deol. The YRF spy universe film is slated to release later this year.
He will also be seen in Prime Video’s Subedaar. The action-drama also features Radhikka Madan. Directed by Suresh Triveni, known for his work on Tumhari Sulu, Jalsa and Daldal, the project is produced by Vikram Malhotra, Kapoor and Triveni through Opening Image Films in association with Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network. The film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik and Mona Singh in key roles. The film will premiere on March 5.
