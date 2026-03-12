Emotional Amitabh Bachchan pens note as he mourns death of a ‘very dear friend’: One by one they all leave

Actor Amitabh Bachchan got emotional as he mourned the death of a ‘very dear friend’. Taking to his blog on Thursday, Amitabh penned a note as he remembered his friend. Amitabh Bachchan talked about his late friend in a new note.

Amitabh Bachchan mourns death of his friend, pens a note Praising his late friend, Amitabh wrote that he always found "a way out of the most difficult" and was “filled with immense affection and humour.” Amitabh wrote, "Lost another very dear friend .. one filled with immense affection and humour."

"A force to reckon with in any situation .. always finding a way out of the most difficult .. a smile on his face ever .. just cannot imagine he is gone .. one by one they all leave .. (crying face emoji)," concluded his note.

Fans condole death of Amitabh's friend Reacting to his post, a fan wrote, "May god give you the strength to bear this loss. May god give the best place to the soul of your dear friend." A comment read, "So sorry about another one of your friend's demises, pls accept my heartfelt condolences and prayers. May the Almighty bless his soul, rest in peace always. May the almighty give you all the strength, courage, and power in this difficult, sad time."

A person said, "My prayers to the departed in this time of grief." Another fan commented, "Sad to hear about your Friend. Condolences & Prayers." Another comment read, "Really sorry for your loss and deep condolences for it. It's hard to hear news like this, as one closes, it goes away suddenly, one day we never imagined. Sadly, somehow life and time are unpredictable and uncertain. Hope you will find courage and strength to comprehend in this situation."

Amitabh takes to his blog to talk about and pen notes for his late friends. Last year, when actor Dharmendra died, Amitabh had spoken about him at length. A part of his note read, “Dharam ji, the epitome of greatness, ever linked not only for his renowned physical presence, but for the largeness of his heart, and its most endearing simplicity.”

“He brought with him the earthiness of the village in Punjab he came from, and remained true to its temperament, unsoiled throughout his glorious career, in a fraternity that witnessed changes every decade. The fraternity underwent changes, not him. His smile, his charm and his warmth, extending to all that came in his vicinity, a rarity in the profession,” he had added.