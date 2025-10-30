Emraan Hashmi says men thinking 'we will do whatever we can' costs women their dignity, reflects on patriarchy

Actor Emraan Hashmi is set to appear in the legal drama Haq. Inspired by the Shah Bano Case, the film sees Emraan in the role of a noted lawyer, who is challenged by his estranged wife for maintenance. The film touches upon women’s rights, and in a recent interview, Emraan called the film apt for today’s times. Emraan Hashmi talks about his upcoming release, Haq.(Photo: Satish Bate/ HT)

While speaking with ANI, the actor said that while the film shows an issue in the Muslim community, it is applicable to all men. “It's a story of a woman's voice. It's a story of equality. It's a story of a certain right to dignity. It's a story for men as well. I think these biases that men have in a patriarchal society, that we think it's a man's world, and we will do whatever we can, and it costs a woman her dignity. That has been reflected in this film. If you introspect on that, you will find value in this film. For men as well,” said Emraan.

Emraan Hashmi on Haq

The actor added that the film is ‘pro-women’ and not against any community or religion. He explained, “This is a film where, when you step out of the theatre, we will find it is pro-women and we have raised the issue for their dignity, for their equality of rights. But at the same time, if you feel that during the final monologue and the film, Ahmed bhi Abbas bhi jo apne nazariye se ki jo environment mein pala bada tha jo uski conditioning thi vo sahi tha apni taraf to humne apna kaam kar liya. (Even Ahmed, who has grown up with a certain viewpoint, has certain conditioning; we say he was right in his own way.) So we are not judging anyone in this film. We are not pointing fingers. We have just shown you the case in a very unbiased way. And then it is up to you as to how you step out of the theatre.”

What is the Shah Bano case?

In 1978, Shah Bano Begum filed a petition in the Indore court, seeking maintenance from her divorced husband, Mohammed Ahmed Khan, an affluent and well-known lawyer. The two had been married for 46 years and had five children. Eventually, the Supreme Court ruled that Shah Bano was entitled to maintenance. The case is considered a legal milestone in the battle for the protection of Muslim women’s rights in India. However, in 1986, the Rajiv Gandhi government nullified the verdict through a new legislation.

All about Haq

Haq, directed by Suparn S Varma, stars Emraan as Ahmed and Yami Gautam as his wife, a character inspired by Shah Bano. The film also features Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha, and Aseem Hattangady in prominent roles. Produced by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Harman Baweja, Haq will release in theatres on 7 November.