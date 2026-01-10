Emraan Hashmi talks about 'great' Dhurandhar's success, says 'industry often runs down films': There is a crap mentality

Actor Emraan Hashmi has takkedy about about the success of Aditya Dhar-helmed Dhurandhar. Speaking with India Today, Emraan talked about the "crap mentality" in the Hindi film industry" and how "people like to run-down films." He added that even though Dhurandhar's run time is almost four hours, people still want to experience it in theatres. Emraan Hashmi praised Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar.

Emraan Hashmi talks about ‘crap mentality’ in Bollywood Emraan said how a film's success helps the industry. "Whenever a film does a certain amount of business, firstly, you're happy. [However,] there is a crap mentality in our industry. People like [to] run-down films. But I'm of the opinion that if something does well, you should celebrate that. Because that really... the more films do well, it gets for the industry, and the cash flow comes in. It helps everyone. So, that crap mentality shouldn't be there," he said.

Emraan lauds Dhurandhar He praised Dhurandhar's success and its marketing. "But it's great for the makers. I think it's a great film. The marketing of the film, the way it's... I've not seen the film, but it's audacious when you have two parts like that. And a film that is almost three and a half hours, but it's doing that kind of business. I was telling someone right now that the cinema experience would be four hours, but people are going and seeing it at 12 o'clock shows, even early in the morning. And that's the power of cinema and word of mouth. It's caught on like wildfire," he added.

About Dhurandhar Dhurandhar scripted history by becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in a single language. It features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. The film is planned as a two-part franchise, with the sequel scheduled for release in March.