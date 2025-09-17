Entire Hansraj College watched 'economics topper senior' Shah Rukh Khan's Deewana in 1992, says ‘junior’ Anurag Kashyap

Shah Rukh Khan may be the biggest star India has ever seen but did you know his star qualities shone even when he was a student at Delhi University's Hansraj College? His junior from college, Anurag Kashyap has revealed just how magical ‘economics topper’ Shah Rukh Khan's charisma was even in 1992. Shah Rukh Khan marked his Bollywood debut in 1992 with Deewana.

A starry senior of Hansraj College

In an interview with Book My Show, Anurag revealed that when SRK's debut movie Deewana released in 1992, the entire college went to the theatre to catch a show.

"Kyunki woh mere college ka senior tha, hamara poora college gaya tha. Humne poora theater Amba Theatre Delhi mein book karaya tha aur Shah Rukh Khan ke 'Deewana' dekhne gaye the. Aur Shah Rukh ki entry hoti hai gaane pe: 'Koi na koi chahiye'. Aur woh gaane pe jo poora hamara poora kyunki poora Hansraj College gaya tha theater mein, aur poore Hansraj College ne khade hokar ke jab taaliyan aur seeti maar di thi, uss din kisi ne gaana suna hoga. Kyunki humein sirf chahiye tha hamara senior jo hai parde pe pehli baar aa raha hai aur hamara hockey captain tha woh (Because he was my college senior, our entire college went. We booked the entire Amba Theatre in Delhi and went to watch Shah Rukh Khan's Deewana. And Shah Rukh makes his entry on the song. And on that song, when the whole Hansraj College stood up and clapped and whistled that day, no one would have heard the song, because we just wanted our senior, who was appearing on screen for the first time, and he was our hockey captain).

Anurag then revealed just how big a star Shah Rukh was in his college. “Hockey captain, basketball, Best Sportsman of the Year, economics topper. What are you talking about? I mean, he didn't just become such a big superstar like that.”

About SRK and Anurag

Deewana also starred late actors Divya Bharti and Rishi Kapoor. It launched Shah Rukh's brilliant career, who went on to deliver superhits such as Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayege, Baazigar, Yes Boss, Chak De India, Pathaan and Jawan. He will be seen next in King.

Anurag is currently promoting his next movie, Nishaanchi, out this Friday in cinemas.